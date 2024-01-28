This Morning staff ‘livid’ Holly and Phillip haven’t been replaced permanently yet

This Morning staff are not happy that former presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield haven’t yet been replaced permanently, according to reports.

Phillip quit back in May and Holly quit in October. The presenting rota has been changed weekly since their exits.

Holly and Phillip hosted This Morning together for over a decade (Credit: ITV)

This Morning staff ‘livid’ over failure to replace former presenters Holly and Phillip

Back in May, Phillip quit This Morning after over two decades hosting the hit ITV show.

Just over six months later, Holly quit – leaving two massive holes in the show.

Since then, Alison Hammond, Dermot O’Leary, Josie Gibson, and Craig Doyle have hosted the show on a semi-regular basis.

Rochelle Humes, Rylan Clark, Cat Deely, Lisa Snowdon, Mollie King, Emma Willis, Christine Lampard, and, most recently, Sian Welby, have taken turns co-hosting too.

However, bosses are said to be “livid” that there aren’t new presenters helming the show full-time yet.

Holly and Phillip have yet to be replaced full time (Credit: ITV)

This Morning staff want Holly and Phillip replaced full-time

A source spoke to The Mirror. “All anyone can talk about behind the scenes is who the next team on the sofa will be,” they alleged.

“It’s not just the talent either – there’s widespread frustration at the lack of a decision, and some are really livid,” they then continued.

“Many of the stylists and make-up artists work for one particular person, so they’re keen to know when they’ll be working. Those people are also in limbo.”

The source then claimed that many people are “angry” that Josie hasn’t been given the gig full-time.

Sian co-hosted the show last week (Credit: ITV)

Bosses convinced Sian can be the ‘next’ Holly

Meanwhile, it’s been reported that This Morning bosses have been seriously impressed by Sian Welby’s stint on the show. So much so, that they reportedly believe that she could be the “next” Holly Willoughby.

According to a source, bosses believe Sian has what it takes to “be a star”.

“Sian has done a fantastic job and everyone totally loves her. She is a massive breath of fresh air, she has come along and just wowed everyone. She has been a joy to watch for the viewers but also Martin [Frizell] and other executives on the show and they think she has the ability to grow and grow on the show and become the next Holly,” a source told the MailOnline.

They then added: “Martin and Emma [Gormley] are both agreed that she has got what it takes to be a star, it is really exciting and she is very much in a pole position for the job now. Sian is seen to be by far better than some of the presenters who have hosted the show in recent months.”

