This Morning bosses ‘convinced Sian Welby could become the next Holly Willoughby’

This Morning saw Sian Welby host this week alongside Dermot O’Leary and her stint went down well with many fans.

Now, bosses at the daytime show are reportedly convinced she could become the next Holly Willoughby.

Holly left the programme in October last year after 14 years. There have been a mixture of presenters since from Josie Gibson to Alison Hammond.

But, this week saw Sian host for the first time and apparently she “wowed everyone”.

Sian Welby hosted with Dermot O’Leary this week (Credit: ITV)

Sian Welby on This Morning

A source reportedly told the MailOnline that bosses believe Sian “has got what it takes to be a star”.

The insider said: “Sian has done a fantastic job and everyone totally loves her. She is a massive breath of fresh air, she has come along and just wowed everyone. She has been a joy to watch for the viewers but also Martin [Frizell] and other executives on the show and they think she has the ability to grow and grow on the show and become the next Holly.

Sian is seen to be by far better than some of the presenters who have hosted the show in recent months.

“It mustn’t be forgotten that Holly was like her once and look what happened to her, she was the host for 14 years.

“Martin and Emma [Gormley] are both agreed that she has got what it takes to be a star, it is really exciting and she is very much in a pole position for the job now. Sian is seen to be by far better than some of the presenters who have hosted the show in recent months.”

ED! has contacted reps for This Morning for comment.

Holly left This Morning in October (Credit: ITV)

On her final day hosting on Thursday, Sian admitted she had “the best week” of her life.

She told Dermot: “I feel like I’ve had a classic taste of This Morning from like… where can we start?”

Dermot continued: “Well, you spun a three-grander on Spin to Win.”

Sian went on: “Then we got Austin Butler to…” as Dermot said: “Your guests were out of this world.”

Sian then listed who had been on the show this week, including Austin, Kevin Hart and Callum Turner.

Viewers were divided over Sian (Credit: ITV)

This Morning this week

She was also thrilled to have met The Traitors star Ross as she’s “obsessed” with the show.

Sian also gushed over the “comfort food” that had been on the show this week, admitting she felt like she “won the lottery”.

Viewers have been divided over Sian’s stint. One person gushed: “For once I actually enjoyed watching it this week. I thought Sian was a breath of fresh air.”

However, someone else said: “She just doesn’t fit, lovely girl but not sure she’s right!”

