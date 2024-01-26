This Morning host Sian Welby replaced by Rochelle Humes on radio show amid ‘bullying’ row

This Morning will see Rochelle Humes return to host next week, as she replaces Sian Welby.

Sian hosted this week, however, came under fire recently after she became embroiled in a “bullying” row.

Chris, Roman, and Sian have been slammed (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Sian Welby embroiled in ‘bullying’ row on Capital Breakfast show

Earlier this month, Sian, Roman Kemp, and Chris Stark mocked a small business during the Capital Breakfast Show.

The business in question was Chocolate Moments, which has gone viral recently thanks to its “Bar of Crisps”, a chocolate bar full of crisps.

On the show, Sian explained that she’d found the business on Instagram.

“It says it’s all out of stock. Do you think it’s ever been in stock?” she quipped, looking at the website.

Sian has co-hosted the show this week (Credit: ITV)

Sian Welby and Capital Breakfast co-stars slammed

They then joked that the website looked like it had been “made by a child” and that the business was probably being run from a garage.

The woman who owns the business reacted to the clip of Sian’s comments. Listeners accused Sian and her co-stars of “bullying”.

It’s since been reported that Ofcom received over 100 complaints for the comments.

“Complaints related comments made by the presenters about a product which combined chocolate with crisps – specifically that suggestions that the business website was a con were potentially damaging,” Ofcom said.

The owner of the business has since revealed that two of the three presenters have contacted her to apologise. However, she claims they were “very flippant and not meaningful” apologies.

Now, it’s been revealed that Sian won’t be appearing on This Morning next. Rochelle will be hosting alongside Rylan Clark. Sian will be on the Capital Breakfast show.

ED! has contacted Capital Radio for comment.

Sian and Dermot hosted together (Credit: ITV)

Viewers mixed verdict as Sian makes hosting debut

Sian made her hosting debut earlier this week – and viewers were left divided.

“Sian’s nice enough but seems out of her depth, being paired with Dermot doesn’t help,” one fan tweeted.

“Opinions on Sian: nice enough, decent potential – just needs to be paired with the right co-host (and that’s not Dermot IMO),” another said.

“This is absolute organised chaos. Dermot’s more excitable than usual, Sian‘s just shouting. These two should not be in a room together,” a third wrote.

However, some viewers were a fan of Sian. “Sian is now my favourite female presenter. Not in the least bit annoying, just natural and good personality,” one fan tweeted.

“She’s really good!! I like Sian as a presenter. She is GREAT!” another gushed.

Read more: This Morning viewers find Holly Willoughby’s replacement after Carol Smillie’s triumphant presenting comeback

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know.