Sian Welby makes This Morning debut as viewers deliver crushing verdict: ‘Dreadful’

New This Morning host Sian Welby made her debut on the show today (January 22), but while she earned rave reviews from industry experts, the viewers had an altogether different take.

Sian, who has previously hosted smaller segments during the show, was given the reigns alongside Dermot O’Leary. Brand and culture expert Nick Ede exclusively told ED! that Sian was “a fabulous addition to the line-up”.

However, viewers weren’t as keen, with some going so far as to brand Sian’s debut “dreadful”.

Sian Welby presented This Morning today alongside Dermot O’Leary (Credit: ITV)

Sian Welby presents first-ever This Morning alongside Dermot O’Leary

“Safe pair of hands” Dermot was tasked with joining Sian on her first show. However, viewers weren’t keen on the presenting partnership.

One said: “Sian’s nice enough but seems out of her depth, being paired with Dermot doesn’t help.”

“Opinions on Sian: nice enough, decent potential – just needs to be paired with the right co-host (and that’s not Dermot IMO),” said another.

A third was a lot more brutal. They said: “This is absolute organised chaos. Dermot’s more excitable than usual, Sian‘s just shouting. These two should not be in a room together.”

Others commented on Sian’s presenting style, with one calling it “dreadful”. “Sian is dreadful as a presenter,” they said. “No offence but Sian is a bit cringe! Lovely girl, but not sure she’s suited for this programme!” said another. “Sorry but I feel Sian is more suited for a Love Island type of show than a platform like This Morning,” another agreed.

‘It takes time to build a strong connection’

However, speaking on behalf of Betfair Roulette, body language expert Darren Stanton exclusively told ED! that he thinks the pair just need time to gel.

“She still needs to build a stronger level of rapport with Dermot, which comes as no surprise as it’s their first day working together. Like most things in life, it takes time to build a strong connection with someone.

“At one point in the show, Dermot had his arms folded as they were presenting together. While that could be a comfortable position for him, it could mean that he’s feeling slightly guarded and not as open. He’s still finding his feet with Sian. It will be interesting to see how their dynamic develops over the course of the week, but they aren’t showing any signs of discomfort around each other so far.”

Sian has previously fronted shorter segments on the show (Credit: ITV)

‘She reminds me of Holly Willoughby’

As for Sian, Darren reckons she could be a “contender” for Holly Willoughby’s old job.

“Sian is really confident, animated and authentic. She comes over as if she’s done the job for years. There’s no signs of nervousness or micro expressions of fear in her deliverance to the camera. From a presentation point of view, she’s very fluid and hasn’t displayed any moments of hesitation.

“Sian could most definitely be a contender for the main presenting role. From a non verbal perspective, she looks like she’s fitted in from the outset. She reminds me of Holly Willoughby. She’s extremely passionate and motivated to do well.

“I think she’s very different from any of the other guest presenters on the show, as she comes across as completely comfortable. Some of the other presenters on their first day haven’t displayed this level of confidence. It’s easy to get quite overwhelmed on a show like This Morning, but Sian has taken it in her stride. She comes over as authentic and is definitely someone the public will warm to.”

This Morning presenters to rotate ‘for a long time’

Brand and Culture expert Nick Ede agrees and thinks we could see more of Sian going forward.

“Sian Welby taking the lead today on This Morning was a fabulous addition to the line-up. She’s already a popular radio host and has a big fan base but now with her hosting role she’s going to get a lot more people tuning in. She’s bright and bubbly and looks fabulous.

“In her denim one piece she looked every inch the fashionista but playfully flirted with Hollywood heart-throb Austin Bulter and was a great partner to the safe pair of hands Dermot O’Leary.

“Having a roster of rotating stars as hosts keeps the show fresh and viewers excited and Sian is articulate, charismatic and charming – all the elements that make a fabulous daytime host.”

But does Sian’s arrival spell the end of Josie Gibson‘s time as the show’s regular host?

“No, I think she will do it alternatively with Josie and they’ll mix it up,” Nick told us. “As far as I know they are going to rotate for a long time as it’s working.”

Read more: Sian Welby in profile – from Gavin & Stacey star schoolmate to romantic engagement

So what did you make of Sian Welby presenting This Morning? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.