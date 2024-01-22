This Morning’s Sian Welby in profile – Gavin & Stacey schoolmate, secret fiancé and hefty net worth

This Morning has welcomed a brand new presenter – Sian Welby!

A much-loved radio and TV star with years of experience under her belt, Sian will front the ITV show this week with Dermot O’Leary.

She first made her This Morning debut last year as a showbiz reporter – and became a hit with viewers. So much so, that she is now in line to replace Holly Willoughby on the hit series.

But where is Sian from? Is she married and which Gavin & Stacey star did she go to school with? Keep reading to find out…

The TV star is the new host of This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Where is Sian Welby from?

Hailing from the Midlands, Sian was born in Nottingham on September 3rd, 1986 – making her 37. Her dad is retired, her mum is a nursery teaching assistant and her sister works at a secondary school as a biology teacher, as she revealed in an interview with Nottingham Post.

Growing up, she was surrounded by music – which could be the reason for her future career as a radio DJ. She told Time and Leisure: “My dad used to be a drummer and my mum used to be a singer and we would listen to a lot of different genres.”

Sian attended the same school as Matthew, who played Gavin (Credit: BBC)

Sian went to Minister School in Southwell – the same school that Gavin and Stacey legend Matthew Horne attended. Speaking to Nottingham Post, she was quizzed on if the pair knew each other at school.

She said: “I was there between 1998 and 2005 and Matt Horne was a few years above me so I never met him, but we were all aware at the time he had gone on to do big things.”

The presenter started out as a weather presenter (Credit: Channel 5)

What does Sian Welby do?

Keen to make it big on the telly, Sian ended up getting her big break when she became a weather presenter on Channel 5 in 2010. At the time, Sian was working as a shop assistant at the high-street store New Look.

“I couldn’t believe it when I was told Channel 5 was interested in me as the new weathergirl,” she told the Express at the time. Sian added: “I’ve been trying to break into television for so many years and had almost given up.”

Sian went on: “So to have landed such a great job really is a dream come true for me. All the girls at New Look were chuffed to bits.”

Sian also hosted a Heart radio show (Credit: Heart)

Sian was the lead weather presenter on Channel 5 from 2010 to 2016. The year she left, she was even shortlisted in a poll by the Radio Times to be named Great Britain’s best-ever weather presenter!

It was in 2017 that Sian’s profile reached new heights when she bagged her own national radio show on Heart. Her career soon went from strength to strength.

She joined Capital Breakfast in 2020 (Credit: Capital)

Sian Welby on Capital Breakfast

In 2020, she joined Capital Breakfast to present alongside Roman Kemp and Sonny Jay. Gushing about her “dream job”, Sian told Time & Leisure: “We clicked immediately. I left the room thinking that I want to work with those two, and then I found out later they felt the same about me so it was meant to be.”

Despite her incredible time working in the showbiz world, Sian once revealed how she felt it helped her become addicted to social media.

“I pick up my phone the second I wake and I’m terrible; I’m on it until midnight, down a wormhole of browsing Instagram and Twitter,” she said in 2019 to the Express.

Sian added: “I want to be on top of all the stories and I want to know what everyone has been up to. I don’t want to miss anything so the addiction to be on top of the news and pop culture is massive for me.”

Sian’s net worth is reportedly a hefty amount (Credit: ITV)

How much does Sian Welby earn?

With years of experience under her belt, it’s no surprise to hear that This Morning star Sian is reportedly making the big bucks.

According to Buzz Learn, she has a net worth between $1 and $5 million. A regular on the airwaves, Sian has multiple radio shows and also a slew of online followers and fans.

What’s more, she’s been able to top up her bank account thanks to her side hustle of screenwriting career. Speaking to Essence, she said: “I’ve dabbled with playwriting, but my real passion is screenwriting.

“I’ve had a few small commissions with E4 and SkyArts, but my goal is to follow Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s lead and get my own show made. That’s the dream.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S I A N W E L B Y (@sianwelby)

Who is Sian Welby’s dad?

In 2022, Sian opened up about her dad’s health struggles – after battling with leukaemia and Covid. Things took an even more scary turn when he suffered from sepsis and pneumonia in both of his lungs.

Sian’s beloved dad was in hospital for seven weeks – where he dropped to six and a half stone. Speaking to The Sun, she said: “He was so ill, we all thought he was going to die.”

At first, Sian said the doctors thought he had advanced dementia and presumed he was a “doddery old man.” However, Sian and her family insisted it wasn’t the case.

Talking about her dad, who “went so downhill in such a short amount of time”, she said: “He couldn’t speak, couldn’t drink, too ill to have his chemo cancer treatment, so we just honestly thought he was going to die.”

The presenter also took to her Instagram to share the update with fans, alongside sweet snaps of the pair posing together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S I A N W E L B Y (@sianwelby)

Is Sian Welby married?

Just like her career, Sian’s personal life is going just as well. In August 2023, she revealed she had gotten engaged to beau Jake Beckett.

Jake works for Heart Breakfast as a creative producer. Hosts on the radio show include the likes of Emma Bunton, Kelly Brook, and Rochelle Humes.

Spilling the engagement story details on Capital Breakfast, Sian revealed the pair got engaged on day two of their Crete holiday. Sian explained: “We always like to do a boat day where we hire a little boat and take it out on the water for a few hours, and so again, that wasn’t suspicious because I expected us to do that.”

Sian’s engagement

She then said how Jake had put the ring “up the back of his T-shirt and then used the shorts and sort of tucked.”

Sian went on: “Then suddenly, he starts saying some really nice things, how we’ve been together. It clicked when he said, ‘So if I asked you to marry me, would you?’. And I went ‘What?!”

She added: “He didn’t go on one knee because we’re on the back of a boat. So there wasn’t a lot of room. But he was sat on the back and it was romantic, it was really nice.

“He’d said a load of nice things. And then at that point I looked up because I was lying down sunbathing. Then he had the ring in his hand and then I didn’t know what to say. I was all awkward then said ‘Oh my god yes!’”

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

