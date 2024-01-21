Josie Gibson insists she’s not leaving This Morning following concern from viewers

Josie Gibson has opened up about her This Morning future following concern from viewers that she was leaving for good.

The presenter, 38, sparked rumours that she was quitting the daytime programme after revealing she was hosting her “last day” with Dermot O’Leary earlier this week.

The post worried fans, who thought she was stepping back from hosting duties.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josie Gibson (@josiegibson85)

Josie Gibson on her This Morning future

On Wednesday, Josie told her followers alongside a photo of herself and Dermot: “My last day with @dermotoleary tomorrow before @alisonhammond55 returns Friday.

“Then @sianwelby takes the @thismorning reins next week. What an amazing group of ladies to share the sofa with!!!!!”

I keep getting asked why I’ve left, so I thought it’s easier to clear up the rumour mill on here.

Josie added: “@dermotoleary thank you for being my rock this week. You’ve been a complete star.”

Josie’s post left some of her followers concerned as one person commented: “Josie you are wonderful, I don’t understand why are you leaving.”

TV favourite Josie insisted she’s not leaving This Morning for good (Credit: ITV)

Another wrote: “Hope you’re coming back @josiegibson85.”

Someone else said: “Why have you left Josie? You are very good.”

What has Josie said about This Morning?

On Saturday night, Josie cleared things up and confirmed she wasn’t actually leaving This Morning. She wrote alongside a photo of herself smiling on set of the show: “Alreeet lovers, just to confirm, I have not left @thismorning.

“I keep getting asked why I’ve left, so I thought it’s easier to clear up the rumour mill on here. I am eternally grateful for all your love and support and I can not thank you enough. #squashingrumours.”

Fans were worried that Josie was leaving This Morning for good (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fans were relieved as one said: “Thank god Josie that you are not leaving This Morning. I absolutely love you on This Morning.”

Another gushed: “Yay! You and Craig [Doyle] or @rylan are the best!”

Alison Hammond wrote: “Beautiful.”

Read more: Dancing On Ice: Josie Gibson hits back at trolls accusing her of ‘photoshopping’ backstage pics

Elsewhere, many fans have called for Josie to be made permanent. One person insisted: “We need to keep you and @craigadoyle as the main hosts.”

Another agreed, writing: “Please be the main presenter!!!”

Would you like to see Josie as main presenter on This Morning? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.