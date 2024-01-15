Dancing On Ice: Josie Gibson hits back at trolls accusing her of ‘photoshopping’ backstage pics

Josie Gibson made an appearance on Dancing On Ice on Sunday night for the show’s competition segment.

The This Morning presenter gushed that it was an “honour” to be a part of the ITV skating show.

However, poor Josie did face some trolling when she shared a couple of photos of her backstage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josie Gibson (@josiegibson85)

Josie Gibson on Dancing On Ice

She posted two images of herself and professional skaters Brendyn Hatfield and Mark Hanretty. The trio beamed with the ice rink in the background.

Josie looked stunning in a teal figure-hugging dress and her blonde hair styled in mermaid-like waves.

She captioned the post: “What an honour… Thank you for having me @dancingonice and giving me my own sleigh with these two heroes. The show was incredible!!!

“It was beautiful to have the one and only @hollywilloughby back on our screens where she belongs, alongside the legend that is @stephenmulhern the competition is so fierce this year!!!”

Josie appeared on Dancing On Ice to present the competition (Credit: ITV)

The compliments came flooding in for Josie as one fan gushed: “You look amazing, Josie.”

Another wrote: “Fabulous, your hair looks amazing.”

I haven’t Photoshopped a thing. Nothing is Photoshopped.

Someone even said: “Should have been main host. So lovely, warm, kind and gorgeous.”

However, one troll wrote: “Someone’s been shopping, shopping at Photoshop lol.”

Another claimed: “Why Photoshop when you didn’t look like this on live on TV.”

Viewers gushed over Josie’s look – but she still faced some trolls (Credit: ITV)

Josie hit back at the accusations, writing: “I haven’t Photoshopped a thing. Nothing is Photoshopped I don’t know what you think is?”

Fans also supported Josie with one person saying: “Ignore, you don’t have to explain yourself to anyone, beautiful as always my lovely.”

Another added: “She was literally on the show dressed and looking exactly like this! Troll.”

Sunday night’s return of Dancing On Ice saw Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern host. Stephen has taken over the role from Phillip Schofield, who left ITV last May after admitting to having an affair with a younger male colleague.

Stephen Mulhern on Dancing On Ice

Catchphrase star Stephen was a hit with many viewers last night. One person said on X: “Great to see Holly back and the gift that keeps on giving the fantastic Stephen Mulhern.”

Read more: This Morning star Josie tipped to land new show, new love, and new house in 2024 by celebrity psychic

Another added: “Brilliant seeing Holly back on TV last night. She and Stephen work so well together.”

Dancing On Ice continues this Sunday (January 21) from 6.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Did you like seeing Josie on Dancing On Ice? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.