This Morning star Josie tipped to land new show, new love, and new house in 2024 by celebrity psychic

This Morning star Josie Gibson could be in for an amazing 2024, according to Psychic Sally.

The 38-year-old enjoyed a brilliant ending to 2023, finishing in fourth place on I’m A Celebrity, before co-hosting the This Morning Christmas special.

Josie could be in for a good 2024 (Credit: ITV)

Josie Gibson in for a ‘great year’

Speaking to OK! magazine, Sally Morgan, aka Psychic Sally, has given her revealed her predictions for 2024 – and she sees some exciting things up ahead for Josie.

“2024 is going to be a great year for Josie and I think she’s going to be on our TV screens 24/7,” Sally said.

“As for her love life, she will find someone, but not until the summer – possibly the end of July or August. That period is a really important time for her relationship,” she then continued.

“I also see a house move for her, as well as a TV project with Alison Hammond that’s separate to This Morning. This will be successful and she will also do a show that takes her to other countries. Ant and Dec will also become very important in her life – and she in theirs,” she then added.

Rylan and Josie have a pact (Credit: ITV)

Josie and Rylan make pact to marry at 50

Psychic Sally’s predictions come not long after Rylan Clark and Josie made a sweet pact on This Morning.

In the lead-up to Christmas, Josie and Rylan fronted the hit ITV show together.

During the show, a clip of Josie confessing she had a crush on Rylan was shown. Josie then informed viewers that she tells Rylan that he is “beautiful every morning” when he arrives at work.

“You do but I just thought I was being polite. Listen, In another life Jos, it could have been,” Rylan said.

While hugging each other, Josie made a pact with Rylan. “Look how good we could have been. If we don’t meet anybody by the time we’re 50, can we get married?” she asked. “Deal,” he immediately replied.

Josie had tonsilitis after I’m A Celeb (Credit: ITV)

Josie’s hospital dash

Josie’s pact came just days after she revealed that she had been rushed to hospital following her stint on I’m A Celebrity.

Speaking on Loose Women on December 21, she said: “When I came out I was on the flight coming home and I just started to feel really unwell.

“I was shivering. And then when I got back I had severe tonsillitis. I couldn’t breathe. So I got taken to hospital on Friday and they put me on a drip and gave me loads of steroids to bring the swelling down so I could breathe again,” she then continued.

“It was a bit touch and go if I was going to make This Morning. So I just want to thank everyone who works at the RUH in Bath – without you I wouldn’t have been able to do This Morning, they really, really took care of me,” she then said.

