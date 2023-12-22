This Morning hosts Rylan and Josie make pact to marry at 50

Stars of This Morning Rylan Clark and Josie Gibson made a shock agreement on today’s (December 22nd) taping, stating they will marry each other at age 50.

Josie returned to the show this week after taking part in this year’s I’m A Celebrity. She finished in fourth place.

‘I do tell you you’re beautiful every morning when you come in’

Reflecting on Josie’s time in the jungle, This Morning kicked off today’s show by honoring the moment Josie admitted to having a crush on Rylan during her time in Australia. After the clip, Rylan cheekily asked his co-star: “How often do you come here?”

“I am here quite a bit these days but I tell you what I appreciate a fine specimen of a man, and you are Rylan,” Josie replied.

Proud of her revelation, Rylan stated: “Can we please clip this up? I’m putting this on my CV.” He added: “Honestly Jos, I was lying there like a sloth and when you said that on the show my phone just went ‘bam bam bam’ and I was I was like ‘What is going on?”

Josie and Rylan’s pact

Josie informed viewers that she tells Rylan that he is “beautiful every morning” when he arrives at work.

“You do but I just thought I was being polite. Listen, In another life Jos, it could have been,” Rylan replied.

While hugging each other on camera, Josie made a pact with Rylan. “Look how good we could have been. If we don’t meet anybody by the time we’re 50, can we get married?” she asked him. To which he immediately replied, “Deal.”

This Morning fans obsess over Rylan and Josie’s bond

Sharing their close friendship with viewers, many reacted to the wholesome duo on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“I love Rylan and Josie together,” one user wrote, adding three red heart emojis.

“Rylan and Josie. Great together. I’d watch every morning if they were on!!” another person shared.

“Yay! Rylan and Josie,” a third fan remarked.

“These gorgeous two today,” a fourth person wrote.

