Holly Willoughby catches the eye of US TV networks as she’s tipped to launch career Stateside: ‘She has true star pulling power’

In Holly Willoughby news, the Dancing On Ice host is planning to break America, according to latest reports.

The star – who left This Morning back in October – has reportedly caught the eye of several US TV networks.

Holly has caught the eye of US networks (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Holly Willoughby to break America?

After her exit from This Morning in October, Holly didn’t make an appearance on television until her triumphant return to Dancing On Ice earlier this month.

Now, the 42-year-old has been tipped to break America in 2024.

The star has already reportedly landed a role hosting Bear Grylls’ new show on Netflix. But by the sounds of things, her US TV career is only just beginning.

“Holly’s a free agent and for the first time in years she’s free to be courted by these huge streaming platforms,” a source told The Sun.

Could Holly break America? (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Holly Willoughby catches the eyes of US TV networks

The source then continued. “A number of US networks and production companies have been interested in her for a while and she’s caught the attention of some major brands,” they then said.

“She has true star-pulling power and as well as being glamorous is a polished professional in front of the camera. It’s an exciting time.”

The star is also reportedly hoping to boost the profile of her lifestyle brand, Wylde Moon, across the pond.

ED! has contacted Holly’s reps for comment.

Holly is 5/1 to appear in the jungle (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Holly tipped for I’m A Celebrity 2024

Meanwhile, Holly has been tipped to sign up for I’m A Celebrity this year.

Holly previously co-hosted the show back in 2018 during Ant’s absence. Now, she’s been tipped to swap the studio for the jungle.

Bookmakers William Hill currently have the 42-year-old at 5/1 to sign up for the show later this year.a

“It is not long since the last series finished. But the rumour mill for I’m A Celeb 2024 is already turning. Holly Willoughby is fancied to feature later this year, alongside a host of other big names,” a spokesperson for the bookies said.

“Willoughby is a 5/1 shot at the moment, putting her among our 10 most likely contestants. Ahead of her are a host of household footballing names. They include Peter Crouch (3/1), Neil Warnock and Micah Richards (both 7/2) the pick of the bunch.”

