In latest Holly Willoughby news, the ITV presenter has been tipped to sign up for I’m A Celebrity 2024.

Former This Morning co-host Holly, 42, left the ITV daytime series in October – and has recently returned to the box alongside Stephen Mulhern on Dancing On Ice.

But while tabloid speculation has previously suggested Holly could join Bradley and Barney Walsh to front a future series of Gladiators, Holly’s post-DOI TV moves are not confirmed.

With that in mind, could she be gearing up for a stint in the jungle later this year?

Holly previously co-anchored I’m A Celeb along Dec Donnelly in 2018. She filled in for regular co-host Ant McPartlin as he took a break from TV following a £86,000 fine and 20-month driving ban after admitting drink driving.

But now, William Hill reckons Hols may be in the running to be a contestant in the reality series camp Down Under.

She’s been installed as an early frontrunner to participate with odds of 5/1.

Meanwhile, Coronation Street star Alan Halsall is the outright 2/1 favourite to get involved. He’s been linked with show previously – but in 2023 he was ruled out after undergoing knee surgery.

Darts star Phil Taylor is priced at 3/1, with ex PM Boris Johnson rated as 7/1 to sign up.

‘Fancied to feature’

A William Hill spokesperson said: “It is not long since the last series finished. But the rumour mill for I’m A Celeb 2024 is already turning. Holly Willoughby is fancied to feature later this year, alongside a host of other big names.

“Willoughby is a 5/1 shot at the moment, putting her among our 10 most likely contestants. Ahead of her are a host of household footballing names. They include Peter Crouch (3/1), Neil Warnock and Micah Richards (both 7/2) the pick of the bunch.

“Matt Hancock and most recently Nigel Farage are two examples of politicians trying to save their image via the show. And Boris Johnson could well be next in line to attempt the same trick at 7/1 to appear in this year’s series.”

