Inside Stephen Mulhern’s Dancing On Ice struggles after stepping into Phillip Schofield’s shoes – from viewer backlash, punchgate and lack of ‘magic’ with Holly

Dancing On Ice returned to our screens last month with Stephen Mulhern stepping in as a host alongside Holly Willoughby after Phillip Schofield left.

After a rocky year, Phillip decided to leave ITV altogether and has kept a low profile ever since. Holly also had a tough year and many fans questioned if she’d return as a host after quitting This Morning. After months of speculation, the 42-year-old did return.

With the show being watched by millions every Sunday, viewers have had enough to say about Stephen’s new role.

Viewers think Stephen and Holly lack chemistry (Credit: ITV)

Viewers backlash

We’re not even halfway through this year’s competition and fans of Dancing On Ice are already finding Stephen’s larger-than-life personality annoying.

With the 46-year-old cracking jokes throughout the weeks, some have found them quite irritating.

“Stephen Mulhern trying a wee bit too hard,” one fan shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Controversial opinion but bring back Phillip Schofield, sorry Stephen,” another shared.

“I love this programme but Stephen Mulhern is ruining it!” a third remarked.

Stephens’s lack of ‘magic’ with Holly

Holly and Stephen have known each other for years. Therefore, you would assume the pair would work well presenting as a duo. However, on behalf of Spin Genie, body language expert Darren Stanton said Stephen and Holly do not “have anywhere near the same level of rapport that” she and Phil have, stating: “They were the magic couple of presenting.”

According to viewers, they also agree.

“Holly looks pained by Stephen’s puns each time,” one user insisted.

“Dancing On Ice is meant to be quite a serious programme, yeah it’s fun to watch but Stephen Mulhern is NOT the right person to be presenting this alongside Holly,” another person shared.

Stephen was left with a ‘painful’ arm after ‘punchgate’ (Credit: ITV)

‘Punchgate’ backfired on Stephen

During his first episode of Dancing Of Ice this series, Stephen was play-punched by Ricky Hatton. That said, the punch appears to have backfired on Stephen as he was still suffering over a week later.

“He nearly knocked me out. If I showed you the bruise, it is massive. It’s on the arm, it’s very painful,” he told The Sun.

He added: “I said to Ricky, do us a favour… Holly will say to you: ‘Just punch him Ricky,’ which she said off the cuff initially and I said: ‘We should do that live.’ Obviously I forgot he’s a three time world champion boxer.”

Clearly, Stephen underestimated how much it would hurt.

Read more: ITV confirms return of Stephen Mulhern’s Deal or No Deal: ‘Absolutely over the moon’

Dancing On Ice airs Sunday (February 4) from 6.20pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

What do you think of Stephen on Dancing On Ice? Head over to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to share your thoughts on this story.