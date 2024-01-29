ITV confirms return of Stephen Mulhern’s Deal or No Deal: ‘Absolutely over the moon’

Deal or No Deal made a triumphant return to telly on ITV in November, as Stephen Mulhern took over as host for the red box game show from Noel Edmonds.

The reboot, coming seven years after the former Channel 4 series last aired on TV, included 20 new episodes.

But following memorable episodes that saw one Deal or No Deal contestant come agonisingly close to taking home £100,000, it has today (Monday January 29) been confirmed that Stephen and the the Banker will be back on ITV with a second series!

Will there be a second series of Deal or No Deal on ITV?

Four celebrity specials have also been announced part of the recommissioned series.

The first run helmed by Dancing On Ice co-host is said to have reached close to 14 million viewers across all devices, having been streamed 5 million times.

A delighted Stephen reacted: “I am absolutely over the moon that Deal or No Deal is returning to our screens. The response has been incredible and series one was an absolute rollercoaster of emotions. I loved it!”

‘Chuffed to bits’

Stephen went on: “The contestants were a fantastic bunch facing the banker and our new batch of players need to hold their nerve if they want to walk away with the huge jackpot! It’s such a phenomenal show and I’m absolutely chuffed to bits that we’re going to be doing it all over again. I can’t wait to get back to that studio!”

Additionally, an ITV exec hailed Stephen’s success in the role as host.

Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment commissioning at ITV said: “We are delighted the ITV viewers loved the new series Deal or No Deal, it was a triumphant return for this thoroughly enjoyable game show. It’s a fantastic format that is both heartwarming and captivating and with Stephen at the helm it’s the perfect combination.”

When will Deal or No Deal be back on ITV?

Stephen recently indicated it may be some months until fans get to see new episodes of Deal or No Deal.

He said to The Sun: “We start to film for Deal or No Deal again at the end of June. We’ve done our first series and ITV has already commissioned it for a second series and it starts in September.”

Fans hoping to be cast as a contestant will soon be able to apply at dealornodealtv.co.uk.

