Deal or No Deal UK: Contestant misses out on £100k as viewers gutted

Deal or No Deal UK today (Wednesday, December 6) saw a contestant miss out on £100k – after taking her mum’s advice.

Chaniece had £100k in her box – which she’d have won if she’d trusted her gut!

Chaneice was on the show (Credit: ITV)

Deal or No Deal: Chaniece misses out on £100k

During today’s Deal or No Deal, Chaniece was chosen at random to be in with the chance of winning £100k.

She revealed to host Stephen Mulhern that she was planning on using the money to open her own tattoo parlour.

During the show, Chaniece was offered £9,750 by the banker. With a bit of encouragement, Chaniece decided to accept the offer.

However, when she opened her box, she found out that she’d been holding the coveted £100k box all along.

“I’m fuming. I’m fuming,” she said, trying to laugh it off. However, she did admit that it had released her from the “shackles” of the 9-5.

But, Chaneice looked gutted – and viewers were disappointed for her.

She missed out on £100k! (Credit: ITV)

Deal or No Deal: Viewers feel for contestant

Taking to Twitter, viewers reacted to Chaniece unluckyness.

“She had 100k in her box [crying emoji],” one viewer tweeted.

“I would be devastated if I dealt at £9,750 only to get to the end of it to find that I had £100,000 in the box. How gutted must you be,” another said.

Chanice dealt at £9,750 but had the 100k all along in her box. #DealOrNoDeal pic.twitter.com/2u8HXyXO66 — Dan Indyk (@Dan240993) December 6, 2023

“Bloody good telly that, she’ll kick herself!” a third fan said.

However, some fans were less than sympathetic to Chaniece reaction. “Imagine being annoyed at winning £9750,” one fan wrote.

Brad’s episode has viewers in tears (Credit: ITV)

Fans in tears as Brad wins just £5

Yesterday’s edition of the show got viewers talking too. Contestant Brad revealed that he had MND. However, he didn’t manage to win a lot of money.

In fact, he only managed to win himself £5 during yesterday’s show. Viewers were devastated for him.

“Brad deserved so much more, really unlucky guy. I hope his life goes better in the future,” one fan tweeted. “That has got to be one of the saddest Deal Or No Deals I have seen. Poor Brad,” another then wrote.

“I’m in floods of tears, poor Brad,” a third then said.

However, since his time on the show, a GoFundMe has been set up for Brad. At the time of writing, £84k has been raised.

