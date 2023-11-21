Deal or No Deal 2023: Stephen Mulhern trolled after hosting debut as fans urge ‘give him a chance’

New Deal or No Deal host Stephen Mulhern faced complaints after the first episode of the game show’s 2023 reboot last night.

ITV has brought the show back to TV, seven years after it was axed by Channel 4. Previously helmed by Noel Edmonds, Deal or No Deal aired for 11 years before it came to an end.

However, many viewers checking out Monday’s (November 20) comeback weren’t entirely convinced by aspects of the new series.

Viewers deliver verdict on Deal or No Deal 2023 reboot

Fans of the original series noted on social media the differences between the new studio set and the previous layout where the audience of “pilgrims” would be seated, as well as the arrangement of the contestants in a line rather than a horseshoe shape.

Some fans were also underwhelmed how the top prize is now £100,000, rather than £250,000.

But Stephen’s presence was perhaps the most divisive topic among the social media chatter.

‘Tough act to follow’

The telly fave had plenty of admirers watching along, with many glad to see him on their screens.

One long-term fan of the show tweeted their support: “Can’t believe Deal or No Deal is back! Used to LOVE watching this, even went to watch it live. Love that Stephen Mulhern is the new presenter too.”

However, memories of former host Noel were hard to forget for others.

“Loving Stephen Mulhern on #DealOrNoDeal – Noel is a tough act to follow but enjoying this reboot!” posted one viewer comparing the two presenters.

Another fan wrote: “I like Stephen Mulhern but it’s just not the same. Bring back #NoelEdmonds #DealOrNoDeal.”

“#DealOrNoDeal I like Stephen Mulhern, but it’s just not the same without Noel,” agreed someone else.

While another added: “Stephen Mulhern is decent but it now dawns on you how incredible Noel Edmonds was. The bloke was an amazing presenter.”

‘I want Noel Edmonds back’

Other viewers were more forthright in preferring Noel over Stephen.

“Already one show in and I want Noel Edmonds back hosting it. Stephen Mulhern’s comedic humour makes it less appealing,” one claimed.

Another frustrated fan moaned: “So annoyed with ITV bringing back #DealOrNoDeal when they could have asked anyone else (Bradley Walsh.) Would been good. But no it has to be Stephen flipping Mulhern.”

While someone else put it: “Ugh Stephen Mulhern. The absolute pits. #DealOrNoDeal”

However, Stephen and his presenting was defended elsewhere on social media.

“Never that interested in the Noel Edmonds version of Deal Or No Deal, but the Stephen Mulhern version is fun,” one person concluded.

Another viewer gasped: “Wow! What a load of nasty comments on here today, slating the show and #StephenMulhern. He has a tough act to follow, and did good!”

I wish people wouldn’t compare Stephen to Noel.

And a third reasoned: “I wish people wouldn’t compare him to Noel. Firstly we had years of Noel and Stephen has done one show. Give him and the show a chance. #DealOrNoDeal.”

