Deal or No Deal viewers in tears as contestant Brad reveals MND diagnosis and wins just £5

Viewers were left in tears during Deal Or No Deal yesterday (November 30), when contestant Brad revealed he was terminally ill.

Host Stephen Mulhern revealed it was Brad’s turn to have his box up for offer and to face the elusive Banker.

But the episode took an emotional turn as Stephen asked what Brad would like to do with the money if he won big.

Choking up, Brad said: “Last year things changed quite a lot for me, really. I was diagnosed with motor neurone disease.”

Brad got choked up as he discussed his diagnosis (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Stephen Mulhern trolled after Deal Or No Deal debut

He continued: “The prognosis isn’t really great so I’d put it towards my bucket list, going to see different places around the world and give my family and partner some money before… yeah.”

However, Brad added that he does have some hope that he will still live a long life.

“Don’t get me wrong, Stephen Hawking lived 55 years so it’s not like… but the average is a few years.”

Deal Or No Deal star’s change of mindset

As the camera panned to many of Brad’s co-stars wiping away tears, Stephen asked how Brad’s diagnosis had affected him.

“For a few months after I was really down, I kind of gave up on the world,” he admitted. “And then I woke up one morning and thought, no, sod this, I’ve got to just change the way I think and feel about things.

“Since I’ve got into that mindset, I’ve never ever in my whole entire life been happier because it makes you realise everything that actually matters. Everything you ever cared about before means nothing and it’s things like this and experiences in life that actually mean something.”

Brad’s fellow contestants were seen wiping tears as he told his story (Credit: ITV)

Devastatingly, the game didn’t end well for Brad as he rode to the end of the episode without accepting an offer from The Banker.

In the end, he walked away with just £5 in his box.

Deal Or No Deal viewers’ support for Brad

Viewers rushed to X, formerly known as Twitter, to reveal how upset they were for Brad.

One wrote: “Brad deserved so much more, really unlucky guy. I hope his life goes better in the future.”

One of Brad’s friends from the show has set up a Go Fund Me page to raise funds for him (Credit: Go Fund Me)

Another added: “That has got to be one of the saddest Deal Or No Deals I have seen. Poor Brad.”

While a third penned: “I’m in floods of tears, poor Brad.” Another commented: “That is the most gut-wrenching thing I’ve seen in a long time.”

Brad’s fellow contestant Rochelle Hughes has now set up a Go Fund Me page for him.

At the time of writing, the page had already received almost £10k in donations.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.