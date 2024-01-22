Dancing On Ice viewers hit out at Stephen Mulhern over ‘cringe’ jokes on show: ‘Bring back Phillip Schofield’

Dancing On Ice host Stephen Mulhern came under fire from fans during yesterday’s show (Sunday, January 21).

The 46-year-old’s behaviour, which was branded “OTT”, seemed to grate on many viewers last night.

Ricky and Robin were first out (Credit: ITV)

What happened on Dancing On Ice last night?

Last night’s episode of Dancing On Ice saw the six remaining celebrities take to the ice.

Adele Roberts picked up 27.5 points for her performance to Clearly by Grace VanderWaal. Eddie the Eagle also racked up 27.5 points for his performance to the tune of Bon Jovi’s Living On A Prayer.

At the other end of the leaderboard was Lou Sanders, who picked up 19 points.

Lou found herself in the skate-off with Ricky. However, the comedian lived to see another weekend, with Ricky being sent home instead.

“I’m gutted to be going home. I’ve tried to be a winner all my life and it’s been a while since I saw the second round,” he said.

Stephen came under fire (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice 2024 host Stephen Mulhern under fire

However, it wasn’t Ricky’s exit that got some viewers talking, it was host Stephen Mulhern’s behaviour.

Many found his energy and jokes during the show pretty irritating.

“Stephen Mulhern trying a wee bit too hard,” one fan tweeted. “Controversial opinion but bring back Phillip Schofield, sorry Stephen,” another said.

“I love this programme but Stephen Mulhern is ruining it!” a third fumed. “Stephen Mulhern, that was painful,” another complained. “Holly and Stephen a bit cringe on #DancingonIce, just me?” a fifth asked.

Another wrote: “Awful Stephen Mulhern, so cringey.”

However, some viewers were enjoying Stephen’s appearance on last night’s show.

“I really like the chemistry that Holly & Stephen have on #DancingOnIce,” one viewer said.

Another wrote: “@ITV, the best thing you have done in years – putting @StephenMulhern in Dancing On Ice. He is the perfect fit/ humour and intelligence, a rare combination.”

A third added: “What a fantastic addition @StephenMulhern is to @dancingonice. So hilariously comical.”

Adele’s mum died recently (Credit: ITV)

Adele reveals her mum has died

Following her performance on the show, BBC Radio 1 DJ Adele Roberts revealed that her mum had died recently.

Taking to Instagram, Adele paid tribute to her mum as she spoke about her Dancing On Ice debut.

“For you Mum. Tonight’s performance was dedicated to the memory of my beautiful Mum, Jackie Roberts,” she wrote.

“01.09.62 – 04.01.24. I didn’t want to say anything until I’d managed to get through our routine tonight. So apologies if it seemed I was overly emotional. My heart is broken and I miss my mum so much. Saying goodbye to her this week was one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do. My mum got to see the start of our routine… and tonight I wanted to finish it in her honour.”

“She was with you tonight my love, you had angel wings. I have never seen strength like you have shown this week,” one fan commented.

“You did her so proud tonight,” Ryan Thomas added.

