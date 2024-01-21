Dancing On Ice 2024: Ricky Hatton first contestant eliminated after skate-off against Lou Sanders

The first elimination of Dancing On Ice 2024 has taken place after a skate-off between boxer Ricky Hatton and Lou Sanders.

Ricky landed himself in the skate-off last weekend (January 14) after failing to impress the judges and viewers at home.

He was forced to wait a week to find out if he’d be eliminated. That’s because the first six skaters danced last Sunday night, and the remaining six skated tonight.

After combining the judges’ scores and the viewers’ votes, comedian Lou was named as the star in the skate-off.

Dancing On Ice 2024: First exit revealed

Both pairs took to the ice one more time to perform their save-me skate. And, after they’d both skated, it was time for the judges to decide who would stay and who would go.

Ashley Banjo went first and he saved Lou. Oti Mabuse was next – she decided to save Lou. Then it was the turn of Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean. She decided to save Lou, while Chris saved Lou. As a result, that meant that Ricky went home.

He said: “I’m gutted to be going home. I’ve tried to be a winner all my life and it’s been a while since I saw the second round.”

Viewers react

It’s always tough to go home first, but Ricky’s all made the same joke about his Dancing On Ice payday.

One viewer commented: “They all paid all that money for Ricky for him to be booted first, what a waste.” A second commented: “Right choice, he was terrible.” A third commented: “Ricky Hatton’s easiest pay check.” “Ricky Hatton… laughing all the way to the bank… out first… full pay cheque,” said another.

