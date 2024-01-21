Dancing On Ice 2024 star Lou Sanders in profile: Why the Taskmaster star doesn’t drink alcohol after feeling ‘damaged’

Stand-up comedian Lou Sanders is among the 12 skating celebs in the Dancing On Ice 2024 contestants’ line-up.

Lou, from Broadstairs in Kent, is pairing up with Brendyn Hatfield for her ITV reality series challenge, which begins during this weekend’s upcoming show.

Taskmaster and Live at the Apollo star Lou admits to having a few years’ experience of roller skating. And while she reckons that could help “a little in terms of fear and pushing yourself and committing”, she also knows the pain of a nasty fall.

Speaking about taking on dangerous lifts such as the Headbanger, Lou recently told ITV: “I will be scared because I knocked myself unconscious once roller skating, and it does hurt and you see stars. The thing that I really don’t want to lose is any more brain cells because I really need them. The ones I’ve got left, I really need.”

Ahead of of Lou’s DOI debut, here’s everything you could possibly want to know about her, inspired by the enquirers viewers type into Google.

Dancing On Ice 2024: Lou Sanders profile

Lou Sanders has conquered Taskmaster – will Dancing On Ice 2024 be next? (Credit: Splashnews.com)

What is Lou Sanders famous for?

Lou is recognisable from her appearances on the box on comedy panel shows, including Mock The Week and 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown.

She also appeared recently as Mel Giedroyc’s sidekick in Unforgivable on Dave. However, Lou may be best known as the 2019 winner of Taskmaster. She returned to the wacky series in 2022 in a bid to become Taskmaster’s Champion of Champions. Lou placed joint third.

Lou also presents a podcast called Cuddle Club.

She performs across the world, and in 2018, her stand-up show Shame Pig was the joint winner of the Comedians’ Choice Award for Best Show at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Lou Sanders during a Live at the Apollo performance (Credit: YouTube)

Why is Lou Sanders teetotal?

Shame Pig depicted embarrassing situations Lou claimed to have experience before she gave up alcohol.

She previously said about the show: “It’s about owning your shame. I think I was damaged. I reached a few rock bottoms but now I feel happy and grounded and immensely grateful.”

She went on: “If you tell someone your secrets you don’t feel so bad. We are all human. We’ve all done despicable things.

“If you haven’t been amassing embarrassment you’ve been not taking enough risks in life.”

Lou decided to quit drinking in 2017. She’s reflected on giving up booze: “The benefits keep on coming. My memory was shocking and it is still not good, but it is getting better. I feel like the fog is clearing.

“It’s nice to wake up and not have a sense of horror about what I might have done.”

Furthermore, she has recounted of her decision which came after an abandoned performance at a comedy festival in in Austria: “That was the last straw. I was abusing everyone and people were looking at me being an obstreperous, absolute pig.”

Lou Sanders doesn’t drink alcohol (Credit: YouTube)

When was Lou Sanders born? What is her age?

Lou is a bit cagey about how old she is – and has written in her book What’s That Lady Doing? that she didn’t tell anyone about her age for “a long time” as she “wasn’t comfortable with it”.

Additionally, she’s claimed a 1985 birth date that has popped up on her Wikipedia is incorrect. But Lou also suggests clues are there for anyone interested if they listen to all of her podcast episodes.

Furthermore, in her recent chat with ITV, she also made mention of an age range. However, she didn’t confirm or deny whether her real age is within those parameters.

Asked why she signed up for DOI, Lou responded: “I love adrenaline, I love learning new skills. I’ve always wanted to be a backing dancer and I think this is as close as I’ll get. I can’t actually dance and I think you don’t start as a backing dancer with no skills in your forties. Don’t quote me on that – it’s just a hunch.”

Does Lou Sanders have a partner? Is she married?

Lou’s relationship status is unknown.What is the link between Lou Sanders and Ted Lasso actor Brett Goldstein?

Lou and Brett once shared a house in Edinburgh before he moved to the US.

She joked to the Portsmouth News in 2022: “I was living with Brett Goldstein in Edinburgh and he was doing his film podcast, but he wouldn’t let me on it because I don’t know anything about films.”

Is Lou Sanders on Instagram?

Lou’s Insta handle is @louliesanders, and she has 95,000 followers on the social media platform. She no longer has a profile on Twitter.

Lou Sanders will debut on the Dancing On Ice 2024 rink in week 2’s show, on ITV1 and ITVX, on Sunday January 21 at 6.30pm.

