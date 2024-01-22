Adele Roberts shares her mum has died following emotional Dancing On Ice performance: ‘I didn’t want to say anything’

Adele Roberts has shared her heartbreak as she announced the death of her “beautiful” mum Jackie Roberts.

In an emotional Instagram post, the Dancing On Ice star, 44, said her performance on the ITV show on Sunday evening (January 21) was dedicated in memory of her.

Adele explained that she didn’t want to say anything until after she had taken to the rink. She and her professional partner Mark Hanretty danced to to Clearly by Grace VanderWaal.

Alongside a photo with her mum, as well as a video of them watching a clip of her skating, the radio 1 DJ began: “For you Mum. Tonight’s performance was dedicated to the memory of my beautiful Mum, Jackie Roberts.

“01.09.62 – 04.01.24. I didn’t want to say anything until I’d managed to get through our routine tonight. So apologies if it seemed I was overly emotional. My heart is broken and I miss my mum so much. Saying goodbye to her this week was one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do. My mum got to see the start of our routine… and tonight I wanted to finish it in her honour.”

Adele went on to pay tribute to her family, as well as the Dancing On Ice team. She said: “To my family. Thank you for keeping my head up and for giving me the strength to carry on. Thank you also to all the amazing people who came to help us say goodbye to her this week. You brought us so much comfort standing by our side.

“Thank you to the whole incredible Dancing On Ice team for guiding me through one of the toughest weeks of my life. Especially you @markhanretty. I know how much you wanted to help me do my mum proud and I know it would have been playing on your mind all night. You are incredible. Thank you for teaching me to dance, to skate and joy of expressing emotion through my body. Your sport is so beautiful. I still can’t believe tonight happened.”

She added: “Thank you to every single person who has supported us so far. We are absolutely blown away by your encouragement and kindness. Mark and I are truly grateful and we promise to keep trying our best and give it 100%.

“And to my biggest supporter from day one – my incredible mum. Goodnight my love. I shall think of you and miss you everyday of my life. Forever my hero. Until we meet again.”

Adele, who underwent surgery for bowel cancer in 2021, was inundated with support from her followers.

Her Dancing On Ice co-star Ryan Thomas wrote: “You did her so proud tonight,” while Claire Sweeney said: “You are such a beautiful brave woman and your mum would have been so proud xxxx.”

Judge Oti Mabuse also added: “She would be so proud of you.”

