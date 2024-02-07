Holly Willoughby and Rylan Clark spark frenzy as he confirms work reunion: ‘All will become clear’

The latest Holly Willoughby news has seen This Morning star Rylan Clark set tongues wagging after confirming the pair have been working on a secret project.

Rylan first sparked interest over the weekend by teasing fans with an Instagram Story. In the picture, he had drawn devil horns onto himself and a smiling Holly.

He posted the words “coming soon” along with a devil emoji and the hashtag #Justice.

And now Rylan has told The Sun: “All I can say is me and Holly have done something and you’ll find out what it is very soon!”

Rylan Clark has us on tenterhooks over Holly Willoughby news

When asked for more information, the suddenly coy host said: “Put it this way, we’re not doing a show together but all will become clear.”

Rylan, 35, has just finished a stint hosting This Morning alongside Rochelle Humes. Many viewers loved Rylan’s hosting style but he did face some criticism in the role, too. He’s now back on our screens with Prime’s Hot Mess Summer.

Meanwhile Holly, 42, had been keeping a notoriously low profile ever since she sensationally quit This Morning back in October 2023. Now, however, she’s back with a bang.

Holly and Rylan team up

The star has been gracing our TV screens each weekend on Dancing On Ice as she returned to the spotlight alongside co-host Stephen Mulhern. And, while her post-Dancing On Ice movements have yet to be confirmed, the rumour mill is already in action.

Some believe Holly could sign up for I’m A Celebrity 2024. Meanwhile, one source believes Holly could be making her way across the pond after catching the eye of TV execs in America.

But first, something is definitely afoot with Rylan!

