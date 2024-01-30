This Morning viewers slam Rishi Sunak appearance today as Rylan and Rochelle under fire

This Morning viewers had no time for Rishi Sunak or co-hosts Rylan Clark and Rochelle Humes on the ITV daytime show today.

The Prime Minster turned up on Tuesday’s (January 30) episode to speak about plans to ban disposable vapes.

He also touched upon issues such as knife crime and a General Election during the chat.

But if Mr Sunak hoped to charm viewers with his telly showing, social media users disabused him of that notion as he sat on the This Morning sofa.

Furthermore, the presenters’ line of questioning also failed to impress, with viewers claiming the segment made them turn off.

What did you make of how Rylan and Rochelle Humes interviewed Rishi Sunak? (Credit: YouTube)

Viewers react to This Morning today

The majority of tweets that commented in real time about the PM’s performance did not seem wowed.

“Rishi really isn’t good at interviews is he? #ThisMorning,” read one post.

Meanwhile, another claimed: “He just can’t do the ‘everyday person’ chat. And why does he do these weird exaggerated laughs when asked tough questions? Is it a nervous thing? Strange man.”

And someone else put it: “I turned the TV on, saw him there and turned over. I’m really not interested.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by This Morning (@thismorning)

‘The last thing I want to watch’

Other social media users pondered whether This Morning was an appropriate platform to hold the Tory leader to account.

“Why did he choose to go on the fluffiest, least serious morning programme I wonder?” one user asked.

Another person, unable to watch, wrote: “Haven’t watched #ThisMorning today as the absolute last thing I want to watch is Rishi Sunak getting a lovely easy ride on a magazine show. Just makes me angry high-level politicians like him refuse to be interviewed by anyone challenging, about anything challenging.”

“Rylan and Rochelle interview with Rishi was weak. Rishi goes on and on does not allow the presenters to talk,” concluded another observer.

‘This programme gets worse’ (Credit: YouTube)

Rylan and Rochelle under fire

Furthermore, the co-hosts also came in for criticism.

One tweeter claimed: “This programme gets worse. Now it’s Rylan and Rochelle falling over themselves to be Rishi’s best mate. [Blank]ing disgusting #ThisMorning.”

Another poster blasted the pair: “I’m actually cringing at Rylan and Rochelle struggling to interview Rishi and trying to sound like they know it all it, pathetic #ThisMorning.”

“Rochelle needed to stop chatting and joking around too much with Rishi. Life under the Tories is no laughing matter #ThisMorning,” someone else insisted.

But another viewer stuck up for them: “Thought Rylan and Rochelle done a decent job interviewing Rishi.”

Another wrote: “Watching @thismorning. Rylan and Rochelle interviewing Rishi Sunak. This is a car crash l for the PM.

“I’m loving @RochelleHumes as her face is not hiding her true feelings about the nonsense Sunak is spouting. @Rylan is doing a great job too but being more polite.”

This Morning airs on ITV, weekdays, from 10am.

