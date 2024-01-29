Rochelle Humes cruelly trolled as she makes This Morning return: ‘Insufferable’

This Morning saw yet another presenting duo helm the show today (Monday, January 29).

Rylan Clark and Rochelle Humes fronted the hit ITV show today – however, viewers were less than impressed that Rochelle was back…

Rylan and Rochelle were on the show today (Credit: ITV)

Rochelle Humes and Rylan Clark host This Morning today

Last week saw Sian Welby and Dermot O’Leary host This Morning Monday through to Thursday.

However, it was all change today as Rylan Clark and Rochelle Humes returned to front the show.

“Look at us having a nice little time,” Rylan said at the start of the show, hugging Rochelle. “Reunited,” she said, smiling.

“Lovely to see you guys,” Rylan told the audience. “We’ve got a lovely week and a lovely show coming up today,” he then said.

Rochelle was slammed (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today: Fans slam Rochelle Humes

However, fans were less than happy to see Rochelle today. Some took to Twitter to cruelly troll the 34-year-old.

“Just sat down, Rochelle and Rylan. #thismorning what the hell have us viewers done to you to make you hate us?” one fan moaned.

“Just switched on great to see Rylan but…Rochelle? I love me me me. Look at me on the monitor. Obviously #ThisMorning don’t listen to public audience? Not a popular choice,” another said.

“Rochelle Humes. Say no more. Insufferable,” a third wrote. However, some fans were happy to see Rochelle hosting. “Great to see Ryan back again – and Rochelle seems to get along with everyone, so it’s all good,” one fan said.

Another gushed on Instagram: “Rylan & Rochelle, perfect.”

Holly and Phillip quit last year (Credit: ITV)

This Morning staff ‘livid’ Holly and Phillip haven’t been replaced

In other This Morning-related news, staff behind the scenes are reportedly “livid” Holly and Phillip haven’t been replaced yet.

“All anyone can talk about behind the scenes is who the next team on the sofa will be,” a source told The Mirror.

“It’s not just the talent either – there’s widespread frustration at the lack of a decision, and some are really livid,” they then said.

“Many of the stylists and make-up artists work for one particular person, so they’re keen to know when they’ll be working. Those people are also in limbo.”

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

