This Morning star Sian Welby has been victim of ‘weirdo’ stalker for past decade

This Morning star Sian Welby opened up about her stalker nightmare recently.

The star – who hosted This Morning last week – revealed that she’s been stalked by a “weirdo” for the past 10 years.

Sian has been harassed by a stalker for 10 years (Credit: ITV)

This Morning star Sian Welby on ‘weirdo’ stalker

During a recent appearance on the Headstrong podcast, Sian opened up about her decade-long stalker nightmare.

“Obviously I get a few creeps,” she said. “I have had somebody for the past 10 years who has wanted to gunge me. You do get the weirdos.”

Gunging is a sexual fetish where pleasure comes from being covered in messy or wet substances.

Sian continued, saying: “That is always a scary thing I’m worried about. It is a strange job, the more successful you get in your job is that you lose your normal life.”

Sian has proven to be a hit on the show (Credit: ITV)

This Morning star Sian Welby could be the ‘next’ Holly Willoughby

Elsewhere, Sian has been tipped to become the “next Holly” by This Morning bosses.

“Sian has done a fantastic job and everyone totally loves her. She is a massive breath of fresh air, she has come along and just wowed everyone. She has been a joy to watch for the viewers but also Martin [Frizell] and other executives on the show and they think she has the ability to grow and grow on the show and become the next Holly,” a source told the MailOnline recently.

“Martin and Emma [Gormley] are both agreed that she has got what it takes to be a star, it is really exciting and she is very much in a pole position for the job now. Sian is seen to be by far better than some of the presenters who have hosted the show in recent months,” they then added.

The star isn’t hosting This Morning this week (Credit: ITV)

Sian ‘replaced’ amid ‘bullying’ row

On Friday (January 26) it was reported that Sian was to be “replaced” on This Morning next week. The news comes amid claims that Sian, along with her Capital Breakfast Show co-stars, Roman Kemp and Chris Stark, bullied a small business.

Sian, Chris, and Roman mocked a small business during their radio show earlier this month. During the segment, they poked fun at the business’ website and joked that it was being run from someone’s garage.

The owner of the business reacted to the trio’s mocking on Instagram. As a result, over 100 complaints were made to Ofcom.

Sian will be returning to the Breakfast show from tomorrow (Monday, January 29). Meanwhile, This Morning will be hosted by Rochelle Humes and Rylan Clark.

Read more: This Morning’s Sian Welby in profile – Gavin & Stacey schoolmate, secret fiancé and hefty net worth

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know.