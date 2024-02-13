This Morning fans were left open-mouthed when they were introduced to pensioner Iris Jones back in January 2021.

Iris, who was 80 at the time, left then hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby gobsmacked as she detailed her sex life with toyboy Mohamed Ibrahim, 35.

However, after marrying Mohamed, who came from Egypt to the UK to live with Iris, the pair split in June 2023. At the time, Iris went back on This Morning and said that she was sworn off men for life.

However, this week, Iris, who is now 84, has spoken to Closer – and she revealed she’s on a mission to find a new toyboy.

This Morning star Iris back in the dating game

Iris shared that she’s recently joined a matchmaking website. And, she said, that after “missing male company”, she now spends “a couple of hours a day” browsing the site. Iris said that she has been speaking to a couple of “potential suitors”. However, she has a very strict list of criteria he must adhere to.

The way I see it is I’m not desperate. So I may as well hold out for exactly what I want this time!

“I started missing male company and now I’ve decided to try again in my search for love. I’m back online, I’m already chatting to a couple of men and hopefully I’ll meet up with one of them soon. Though I’m going to keep my feet firmly on the ground and not get swept away like I did with Mohamed – I’m still astonished that I was so besotted with him so quickly,” she said.

‘Solvent, handsome and slim’

Revealing that it’s “onwards and upwards”, Iris revealed exactly what she’s looking for.

“My new man will be solvent, handsome, slim, have his own home and in an ideal world I’d like a man in uniform. I don’t mind a toyboy – but I don’t want an age difference as big as before,” she said.

Iris said she’s been speaking to a “lovely man in Wales” who is 76. She said he’s “very educated and interesting”. Then there’s a man from Bristol. He is 67 with “lots of lovely silver hair”.

Then she added: “There was another man but when he showed me his photograph, he was a bit on the portly side for me. I don’t want to get squashed in the bedroom. But I told him we could be friends. The way I see it is I’m not desperate. So I may as well hold out for exactly what I want this time!”

