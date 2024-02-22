This Morning doctor ‘had sex with patient in exchange for botox’ after discussing ‘skill swap’, tribunal hears

A doctor who appeared on ITV show This Morning had sex with a ‘vulnerable’ patient in return for a cosmetic procedure, it’s been claimed at a tribunal.

Dr Tijion Esho has featured on numerous shows including This Morning, Morning Live and Lorraine, where he was interviewed by Lorraine Kelly‘s daughter Rosie.

Dr Esho has admitted having an “improper emotional relationship” with the woman. He is also said to have enjoyed free sex chat with her that she would usually charge for via her OnlyFans account and webcams.

Dr Esho was on This Morning with hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby back in 2019 (Credit: ITV)

This Morning doctor ‘had sex with vulnerable patient’

It’s claimed he had sex with the unnamed woman at one of his clinics in Newcastle before giving her free botox. It’s alleged he then told her he could “get away” with giving her more in exchange for further sexual services. These are all charges he denies.

The woman, known as Patient A, shared explicit photos and videos of herself, which she claims Dr Esho would respond to with approving comments.

She originally visited cosmetic expert Dr Esho about a designer lip procedure. It’s claimed they had discussed doing a “skills swap”. This is said to have involved Patient A providing her “booty” in exchange for “mls” – a reference to millilitres of filler treatment.

Woman ‘played along to keep him sweet’

Under cross-examination by Dr Esho’s counsel, Mario Lambis KC, the woman claimed she had to “play along” with the situation and “keep him sweet”. She said this was because he was helping her.

The woman “never envisaged” the consequences of the doctor being a client of hers at the same time she was his patient. However, over time she said that it “felt inappropriate”. She also claimed that he was “sexually objectifying and exploiting my job with impunity because he knew what he did”.

The tribunal heard that she eventually became “frustrated” after asking him to sign up to her OnlyFans. She said she did this to see if he was a “freeloader” or was just exploiting her.

She added that she did sometimes give clients free content for a limited time. However, it had continued with Dr Esho “because he was my doctor”.

The cosmetic doctor is now being investigated at a tribunal (Credit: ITV)

Woman didn’t want a relationship with doctor on ITV show This Morning

It’s also claimed that he was attracted to her, but she didn’t feel the same about him. She said she wasn’t interested in a relationship with him. In fact, she said that it was “just work” for her.

Dr Esho denies six of the 10 charges levelled at him. However, he admits that he behaved inappropriately by exchanging messages with the patient.

The messages were sent between July 2019 and February 2022.

He also admits having an “improper emotional relationship” with her between July 2019 and May 2022. He also said that his conduct in relation to both allegations was “sexually motivated”.

It’s alleged that he knew Patient A was “vulnerable” due to her profession, which he also denies.

