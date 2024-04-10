This Morning presenters Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley haven’t had quite the impact ITV may have hoped, one source has claimed.

It’s been reported that the show’s rebrand – with the new presenters at the helm – is in chaos following a dip in viewing figures.

It’s alleged that This Morning is trailing behind BBC daytime rival Morning Live in the ratings war. And it’s said that viewing figures under Ben and Cat have slumped to their lowest since Holly Willoughby announced she was leaving the show.

ITV has hit back, though. In a statement, it has thrown its support behind Ben and Cat. A rep stated that the pair had “recorded the best audience reach of the year so far” since taking over the show.

New This Morning presenters handed blow

According to The Sun, Ben and Cat had a peak of just over 1.03m watching when they took over on March 11. However, by March 26 it’s claimed that figure was down to just 692,500.

They’ve so much riding on Ben and Cat being a success.

The paper reports that is the lowest viewing figure since Holly’s last day on October 10. It’s also lower than Philip’s last day the previous May when 767,00 were watching.

The last episode Ben and Cat hosted on March 28, though, brought a slight rise. Viewing figures for that show are reported at 830,000. The pair are currently off on an Easter break. As a result, Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary have been presenting the show.

‘Signs are not good’

One insider alleged: “The hope was that the new duo would bring back an air of stability and familiarity back to This Morning. It’s still relatively early days, but the signs are not good.

“After the initial flurry of interest on their first day in the job, the viewing figures almost immediately dipped back into six figures. ITV bosses will be hoping they can turn things around before the next big milestone date. They’ve so much riding on Ben and Cat being a success.”

ITV issues statement

This Morning is backing its new presenters, though. And, in a comment to ED!, claimed viewing figures are actually up year on year.

An ITV spokesperson told ED!: “Ben and Cat have recorded the best audience reach of the year so far on This Morning with 4.5 million viewers across one week. Viewing figures for January – March 2024 are also up 5% compared to 2023.”

