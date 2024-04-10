This Morning host Alison Hammond tipped to leave show this year, bookies predict

This Morning host Alison Hammond is a woman in demand, having just shared the news that she’s landed a huge new TV role.

The ITV presenter has snagged herself a spot on BBC One with her new gig, Alison Hammond’s Big Weekend.

And, although fans of the star are eager to see her on their screens across the channels, it raises a new question – what does it mean for her future on ITV’s flagship daytime show?

With BBC success on the cards, and For The Love of Dogs and The Great British Bake Off to to fit into her schedule, will the beloved presenter stick around on This Morning?

Bookies reckon something’s gotta give…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC Press Office (@bbcpressoffice)

Alison Hammond predicted to quit This Morning before end of the year

On April 8, Alison shared to social media that she has landed a new role. Alison’s new show will see her spend 48 hours with a celebrity and the BBC has said the new six-part series will bring “big laughs, big revelations and a whole load of celebrity realness”.

It’ll air in 2025. And it sounds like Alison will be spending a lot of time filming – especially as her weekends will be occupied as she spends time with the star-studded cast.

A spokesperson for Crypto Casino LTD exclusively told ED! just how likely it is that Alison will ditch This Morning once her weekender gig comes around.

The bookmakers predicted that Alison is likely to announce her plans leave This Morning before the year is out. In fact, odds on her not appearing on the show in 2025 are currently at 5/4, the betting spokesperson told us.

Alison Hammond will have a crammed schedule after sharing the news she has landed a new gig (Credit: ITV / This Morning)

‘No secret is safe’

Alison is taking her popularity in her stride, though, and is overjoyed about her new role: “I’m so excited to serve up some big lols and tons of OMG revelations on the BBC as I spend some quality time with some of the UK’s favourite celebrities.

No stone or cupboard will go unturned!

“When I’m on a mission no secret is safe, and trust me no stone or cupboard will go unturned!”

Alison could ditch ITV as her diary fills up, bookies predict (Credit: ITV)

Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment at the BBC, said: “Alison is one of the most warm-hearted presenters in the UK and it’s no surprise that big name celebrities are lining up to have her spend the weekend at their homes. It’s going to be a blast!”

Read more: This Morning host Alison Hammond suffers on-air mishap today as she falls over during dance segment: ‘I can’t get up now’

JOIN ED!’s ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

So, what do you think about this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.