This Morning host Alison Hammond suffers on-air mishap today as she falls over during dance segment: ‘I can’t get up now’

On This Morning today, Alison Hammond suffered a bit of a slip-up while dancing.

The much-loved ITV show returned for another instalment on Tuesday (April 9) with Alison and Dermot O’Leary back at the helm.

But things took an awkward turn when Alison took part in a dance activity – only to end up on all fours.

Alison and Dermot were back to host the show (Credit; ITV)

This Morning today: Alison Hammond suffers blunder

On today’s This Morning, Alison and Dermot chatted to the Silver Swans – a dance group specially for seniors. And, as expected, Alison and Dermot got roped into performing a routine.

Dressed in a tutu and ballet shoes, Alison got to work with the help of an instructor and the Silver Swans dancers. However, Alison suffered a mishap midway through the routine.

The telly faves took part in a dance routine (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond ‘can’t get back up’

The telly favourite ended up on all fours before the instructor had to help her back up.

“I can’t get back up now… I’ve got dizzy,” Alison said, laughing about the incident. Meanwhile, co-host Dermot watched on rather unimpressed.

I can’t get back up now… I’ve got dizzy.

Fans were left in stitches over Alison’s blunder. On X, formerly known as Twitter, one person said: “I loved the swan ballet dancers class just now! Bless them!” Someone else added: “You just can’t stop @AlisonHammond pirouetting.” Another chuckled: “To be fair, I’d be just like Alison!”

Things took an awkward turn when Alison fell (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond bags new show away from This Morning

It comes after it was revealed Alison has landed her own BBC One show. The exciting new TV project will launch on the channel in 2025, it has been revealed.

Entitled Alison Hammond’s Big Weekend, the programme will see Alison spend 48 hours with a celebrity. This will give the viewers at home an exclusive glimpse into the celeb’s life and home. The show will consist of six half-hour episodes.

The BBC has said that the new six-part series, which will be filmed across the UK, will serve up “big laughs, big revelations and a whole load of celebrity realness”.

Alison ‘so excited’ about new TV project

“I’m so excited to serve up some big lols and tons of OMG revelations on the BBC as I spend some quality time with some of the UK’s favourite celebrities,” Alison said.

“When I’m on a mission no secret is safe, and trust me no stone or cupboard will go unturned!” she added.

Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment at the BBC, said: “Alison is one of the most warm-hearted presenters in the UK and it’s no surprise that big name celebrities are lining up to have her spend the weekend at their homes. It’s going to be a blast!”

