This Morning has announced that Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley will join the show as the new presenters next month.

The pair have been rumoured to be joining the daytime show for a while now following the exits of Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

Now, in a new promo for This Morning, Ben and Cat were seen as they were confirmed to be joining the team.

This Morning: Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley join show as new presenters

In the promo, Ben – who will be leaving his role on Good Morning Britain – is seen walking down the This Morning production corridor. He places a new photo of Cat on the wall.

He then turns to the camera as the photo comes to life. Cat then gives viewers a wink!

In a statement, Ben said: “This really feels like a very special moment for Cat and I to be part of the next chapter of This Morning. It’s an honour to be trusted with the reigns, join Alison and Dermot and all the team that work on and off screen and do such a great job.”

He added: “For the last ten years I’ve been waking up with our ITV daytime audience on GMB and I now look forward to spending time with Cat, welcoming the viewers home after the school run or from their early morning routines, with a cup of tea and a mix of everything that makes This Morning so loved.”

Meanwhile, Cat gushed: “This Morning is a national institution. Whenever it’s on, it’s like having your friends over – funny, smart, silly, heartfelt, informative and joyful – like all the greatest friendships!

“This Morning is and always will be the viewer’s show. Ben and I both know how much people love it. And with the help of an amazing team of people, we’re going to do our best to take care of it.”

Ben to leave GMB

On his Instagram, Ben paid tribute to GMB as he announced he will step down. He wrote: “Ten years has flown by at GMB. I’ve loved every minute, (well not those minutes immediately after the alarm goes off at 3.30am) but all the others have been incredible. As have these amazing women I’ve been lucky enough to sit alongside, work with, laugh with and on the odd occasions drink with!”

Meanwhile, he added: “I will miss working with them and the whole team – and I’m very grateful that they are just next door so that whenever I get nostalgic I know they aren’t too far away.”

This Morning presenters

Ben and Cat will make their hosting debut on This Morning next month. They will present the Monday to Thursday shows. Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary will continue to host on Fridays.

This Morning fans have began sharing their thoughts on the news. One person gushed: “We all love Cat Deeley, she smiles on my TV.”

Meanwhile, another wrote: “Oh my god I can’t tell you how happy this makes me feel. I’ve grown up watching Cat on SMTV. Then later on SYTYCD. She is an absolute pro and so lovely.”

However, someone else added: “Well that’s me turning off.”

A fourth tweeted: “Goodbye signing off. Cat Deeley dear lord. [Ben’s] never off it! DULL BORING RUBBISH.”

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

