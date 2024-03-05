Cat Deeley ‘makes gesture’ to Alison and Josie after This Morning ‘crisis’: ‘She’s aware they were put through wringer’

Cat Deeley is the new This Morning co-presenter alongside Ben Shephard and she’s reportedly made a gesture to her new co-stars.

Ben and Cat were announced as the new main hosts of the daytime show in February. It comes following the departures of the show’s former main hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby last year.

Now, according to reports, Cat wants to make a good impression on her new co-stars on This Morning.

Cat Deeley has joined This Morning as main co-presenter (Credit: ITV)

Cat Deeley on This Morning

A source has claimed to Closer that Cat has “encouraged” Alison Hammond and Josie Gibson to enjoy a “girls’ night out”.

The insider said: “Cat has reached out to both Alison and Josie and encouraged them to have a girls’ night out where they can properly get to know one another and smooth out any questions they have now that things have been truly shaken up at the show.

“She’s aware that both Alison and Josie were put through the wringer when it came to the Holly and Phil fallout and were called on to keep the ship afloat amid the crisis.”

Ben has opened up about his exit from GMB for This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, they added: “She doesn’t want it to come across as though she is just waltzing into the golden gig after all their hard work. Rather than have any bad feelings or resentment festering, Cat just wants to break the ice, clear the air and have everything out in the open.

“She feels that it should be an exciting new chapter for everyone, so long as they’re all on the same page.”

ED! has contacted reps for Cat for comment.

Next week, Cat will join Ben on the show. Recently, Ben confessed that leaving his former co-star Kate Garraway‘s side has been a harder decision than first thought.

The 49-year-old is is leaving GMB (Credit: ITV)

Ben Shephard on joining This Morning

Speaking to OK! magazine, Ben opened up about leaving Good Morning Britain and joining This Morning.

Whilst excited by the prospect of joining the hit ITV show, Ben admitted that it was leaving Kate that made his decision the “hardest”.

Ben confessed that he’s excited for the gig, however, he’s “gutted” to be leaving behind his “on-screen wife of nearly 20 years” at GMB.

“Her journey has been well documented and I think we would all agree how remarkable she has been over the last four years,” Ben told the publication.

“I’ve learned so much from her, as I have from all of the people I’ve been lucky enough to work alongside. I’m grateful that my extended GMB family is only next door so whenever I get nostalgic, I know I’m not going to be far away.”

Ben and Kate share a close bond (Credit: ITV)

Kate and Ben first worked together on GMTV back in 2000. They regularly presented the Thursday and Friday shows together on Good Morning Britain.

Ben was at Kate’s side when she made her return to the show following the death of her husband, Derek Draper.

Speaking about the This Morning job, Ben said: “Not having to get up so early and to be able to have a lie-in is quite high up there with what I’m looking forward to. This Morning is my dream combination of a lie-in, eating cheesecakes, and working with a fantastic team.”

Ben’s last show was recently (Credit: ITV)

Kate bids tearful farewell to Ben

Last month saw Ben host his final show on Good Morning Britain before his big move to This Morning.

The stars of GMB gathered to say goodbye to him on Friday, February 23.

“I just wanted to ask Kate how you’re going to do without Ben?” Susanna Reid asked Kate.

She replied, saying: “I don’t know. I mean I think it’s a worry, I think it’s a genuine worry. I’m not going to say too much because you will make me cry.”

“You’re an incredible person and incredible friend,” she then told Ben. “You’re an incredible broadcaster and anyone that works with you loves you.

“I’m going to miss you. It’s a very long time. I won’t say any more but we know you’re going to be fantastic.”

