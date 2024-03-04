Adil Ray set to replace Ben Shephard on Good Morning Britain as he admits ‘it feels like a huge privilege’

Adil Ray has revealed he is set to replace Ben Shephard on ITV’s Good Morning Britain from this Friday (March 8).

Citizen Khan star Adil told social media followers over the weekend that “it feels like a huge privilege”.

Former Good Morning Britain regular Ben, who appeared on ITV breakfast telly for nearly a quarter of a century, had his last day on the show late last month. He will soon take up his new job fronting This Morning alongside Cat Deeley.

Ben Shephard has moved on from GMB (Credit: YouTube)

Who will replace Ben Shephard on Good Morning Britain?

Bookies have tipped Lingo presenter Adil to be among the top contenders to take over from Ben for months.

Back in December, he was rated as more likely to bag the job over the likes of Martin Lewis, Richard Bacon, Ed Balls, and Richard Madeley.

Now, Adil has shared how he will be appearing on screens for GMB for several Fridays going forward.

From this Friday, I’ll be back GMB for most Fridays until the end of May.

He explained on social media: “Some info for you. From this Friday, I’ll be back GMB for most Fridays until the end of May.

“First run is the next three Fridays until the Easter break. Hope you’ll join me.

“In the current climate it feels like a huge privilege to be on morning telly. Would love it if you joined us from 6am this Friday and tell your friends, family and pets! I think this photo is saying ‘I mean, it’s up to you!’ Ha! Please share.”

Adil Ray on Good Morning Britain

Social media users were delighted with Adil’s GMB update.

Former Home Secretary and regular GMB pundit Jacqui Smith was among those to congratulate him on Instagram: “That’s very good news.”

Meanwhile, someone else wrote: “Fridays just got a whole lot better.”

Adil Ray has confirmed future GMB appearances (Credit: YouTube)

“I always watch when you are on. They should give you Ben’s position. He was great too as is Rob and Ed,” said a third well-wisher.

A fourth commented: “Great news. You are a class act Adil.”

And a fifth person celebrated: “Yayyyyyy am so happy thank you @gmb.”

GMB airs weekdays on ITV from 6am.

