Bookies seem to sure GMB host Ben Shephard will be heading to This Morning that they’re predicted he’ll be replaced on the early morning news show by Adil Ray.

This week, the TV favourite, who has been a regular on GMB since 2014, was reported to become the new host of This Morning. Ben stepped in to host the show this year, amid the exits of Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

Now, with Ben said to be swapping GMB for This Morning, the bookies have named Adil Ray as his replacement.

Adil Ray set to step into Ben Shephard’s GMB shoes?

When Ben hosted This Morning this year, it seems he seriously impressed the big bosses. So much so that much that they have reportedly recruited him and Cat Deeley as a new duo for the programme.

If true, Ben would no doubt take a step back from his duties on GMB – meaning there would be a seat to fill. As a result, bookies reckon it’ll be Adil Ray.

According to the bookies at bettingsites.co.uk, Adil has odds of 7/2 to become a permanent host. He is just ahead of Martin Lewis who is at 4/1. Richard Bacon is up next at 5/1, followed by Ed Balls (10/1), Richard Madeley (10/1) and Jeremy Kyle (16/1).

‘Presenter transfer window’

Neil Roarty, spokesperson said: “We certainly seem to be in the midst of a presenter transfer window across several British TV programmes, with Ben Shephard’s reported departure to the This Morning sofa raising the question of who will fill in on the Good Morning Britain panel.

“It’s Adil Ray who is the current favourite with us to assume the vacancy. Due to his previous experience of hosting the show, with Martin Lewis second in the betting at 4/1.

“Should none of the market favourites be awarded the role, then watch out for the likes of Ed Balls (10/1), Richard Madeley (10/1) and Jeremy Kyle (16/1) – each of whom have been given a reasonable chance of getting the call up.”

‘Ben’s purer than pure’

The Sun reported this week that Ben and Cat are set for “big-money deals” as new faces of the ITV daytime series.

They are quoted as saying: “He’s an extremely safe pair of hands, has real gravitas. He doesn’t have a whiff of scandal around him. He’s purer than pure. Cat is the number one target to replace Holly, but negotiations are ongoing.

“Lots of people were considered, but ultimately it’s all about chemistry. Everyone is very excited. And the sense is that Ben and Cat will be a real boost to morale on the ground.”

