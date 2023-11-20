The new series of Deal or Not Deal starts on ITV today (November 20), but the show – which last aired in 2016 – will be taking over the slot previously occupied by the popular gameshow Tipping Point, presented by Ben Shephard.

It launches on ITV1 and ITVX at 4pm, with Stephen Mulhern making his debut after taking over from host Noel Edmonds.

While fans are excited for the Deal or No Deal reboot, many have also been left disappointed by the schedule shake-up.

Taking to Twitter, one viewer said: “Deal or No Deal on instead of Tipping Point? I’ll miss the hashtag.” Another agreed, adding: “Me too. Looking forward to the new Chase tonight though.”

Is Tipping Point being cancelled and replaced by Deal or No Deal, or is it being rescheduled? Asking for an upset elderly relative.

Someone else said: “How am I going to fill the 4pm-5pm void that will be missing from my weekday routine? Come on Ben, bring us a grand finale!”

Another questioned: “Is Tipping Point being cancelled and replaced by Deal or No Deal, or is it being rescheduled? Asking for an upset elderly relative.”

When will Tipping Point be back?

It’s believed that Deal or No Deal will run for 20 episodes. But fear not, Tipping Point is set to make a return later this year for a Christmas special.

While a date is yet to be confirmed, Ben will be hosting the celebrity version, Tipping Point: Lucky Stars, for a festive episode. It will see the likes of Jamie Laing, Julian Clary and Stephanie Beecham attempt to win £20,000 for charity.

Last year, the Christmas episode aired December 17. It featured the late Len Goodman, Josie Gibson and Mr Motivator.

What do we know about the Deal or No Deal reboot?

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that Deal or No Deal would be making a return to our screens. It comes more than seven years after the show ended in 2016.

Deal or No Deal first began in 2005 and was originally hosted by Noel Edmonds. It features contestants choosing to either take a deal from The Banker or risk it all for an unknown amount inside their box.

While the format is staying the same, the reboot features a new studio at Dock10 in Salford. And of course, new host Stephen Mulhern.

Ahead of the show, he said: “I used to always watch the show and Noel was so good at it. He did 3,000 episodes, and if this goes the way it’s going we’ll be doing another 3,000, but I don’t want to jinx it!”

Deal or No Deal starts today (November 20) on ITV1 at 4pm.

