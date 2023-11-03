ITV viewers slammed a Tipping Point contestant last night for bottling an opportunity to win the £10,000 jackpot.

Fans of the show took to Twitter to slam the contestant, with many left frustrated over what they’d just watched.

Ben hosted another episode of Tipping Point (Credit: ITV)

What happened on ITV gameshow Tipping Point yesterday?

Yesterday’s edition of Tipping Point (Thursday, November 2) saw three new contestants take on the machine with the hope of winning the £10,000 jackpot.

Amongst the contestants taking part in the ITV show yesterday was John.

John had a pretty good time on the show, making it all the way to the final. He managed to rack up a healthy sum of £4,000 along the way.

However, when it came down to it, he didn’t manage to get the £10k, despite his final counter literally hanging over the edge.

John was given the opportunity to trade his £4k for another shot at winning the jackpot but declined. He was happy to take the money home with him.

However, it could be a decision he grew to regret. One more go on the machine would have seen him land the jackpot after all!

John was slammed (Credit: ITV)

ITV Tipping Point viewers fume

It’s safe to say that fans of the show were furious with John over his decision-making.

“John was pathetic, what a bottler. First thing he should do is buy a new shirt,” one viewer fumed.

When the jackpot just needed the slightest touch to fall but he was too much of a coward to go for it…#tippingpoint pic.twitter.com/grEvSI28hg — Hasan Hussain (@HasanHussain777) November 2, 2023

“Bottled it, you’re only there once,” a third said. “Ffs.. people have traded for worse opportunities,” another wrote.

“Can’t believe what I’ve just watched! It was literally hanging off the edge!” a fifth tweeted.

Wendy was on the show earlier this week (Credit: ITV)

Fans feel for Ben Shephard

In other Tipping Point-related news, fans of the show felt for Ben Shephard during Tuesday’s episode of the show, thanks to a very LOUD contestant.

Wendy was one of the contestants on the show earlier this week. However, Wendy kept shouting during the show. This began to grate on viewers.

“I wish Wendy would speak up a bit [eye roll emoji],” one viewer tweeted.

“If I was Ben I’d go lie down in a darkened room after the show,” a third wrote.

