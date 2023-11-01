Tipping Point fans admitted they felt for Ben Shephard during yesterday’s (Tuesday, October 31) edition of the show.

A contestant’s behaviour divided viewers during the show yesterday – and many took to Twitter to discuss it!

Fans poked fun at Wendy (Credit: ITV)

What happened on Ben Shephard gameshow Tipping Point yesterday?

Yesterday’s edition of Tipping Point saw another three contestants take on the machine in the hope of winning big.

Amongst the contestants on yesterday’s show was Wendy.

Wendy left her fellow contestants in the dust during yesterday evening’s show, making it all the way to the final, in the hope of winning the £10,000 jackpot.

Unfortunately for Wendy, she didn’t manage to land the jackpot. However, she did go home with a healthy £3,450.

When asked by Ben what she was going to use the money for, Wendy revealed that she was going to use it to go to Blackpool.

Viewers felt for Ben (Credit: ITV)

Tipping Point viewers poke fun at Wendy and Ben Shephard

Some viewers seemed to take issue with just how LOUD Wendy was being during the show. Many took to Twitter to complain that she was always shouting. Some fans joked that they feel sorry for Ben having to deal with a loud contestant.

“I wish Wendy would speak up a bit [eye roll emoji],” one ITV viewer tweeted.

“Ben will be deaf after this episode, bless him,” another joked. “I keep thinking the volume on my telly has turned itself up,” a third wrote.

“I feel for @benshephard right now,” another said. “If I was Ben I’d go lie down in a darkened room after the show,” a fifth joked. “Ben is finally cracking after listening to Wendy shout at him the entire show,” another wrote.

However, there was some love for Wendy too. “Beloved Wendy is such a funny lady. Bless her,” one fan said.

Could Ben and Kate host This Morning? (Credit: ITV)

Ben lined up for role on This Morning

In other Ben-related news, the GMB host is reportedly being “lined up” for a role on This Morning.

The star hosted the show last month for a couple of days alongside Holly Willoughby. It has since been reported that he could be set to host the show on a more permanent business along with close pal Kate Garraway.

“Ben and Kate are adored by the public when they host together. Fans love them,” a source told the MailOnline.

“While the bosses love Alison Hammond and Josie Gibson, they know they need someone more heavyweight. Kate is a journalist yet is also funny and warm,” they added.

Read more: Ben Shephard ‘honoured’ as he celebrates big Kate Garraway news

Leave a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.