What’s on ITV this Christmas? Vera and Britain Get Singing among its exciting shows this festive season

The ITV Christmas schedule has been released, and there’s a LOT to look forward to this festive season.

Here’s a round-up of all the big shows we’re most excited for!

The Masked Singer will be back! (Credit: ITV)

The Masked Singer Christmas Special on ITV

A one-off special is going to be shown featuring show regulars Rita Ora, Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, and Jonathan Ross.

Together, they will be trying to figure out which four famous faces are hidden behind some “festively flamboyant” costumes.

Britain Get Singing

The hit Christmas singing show is going to be returning this festive season. Last year, the Loose Women were crowned champions thanks to their rendition of Bridge Over Troubled Water.

Stars taking part are yet to be announced, but it’ll surely be a fun watch!

ITV at Christmas: The Real Full Monty

Ashley Banjo and Coleen Nolan will be putting a string of celebrities through their paces as The Real Full Monty returns.

Gemma Collins, Dancing On Ice star Vanessa Bauer, Corrie’s Victoria Ekanoye, Paul Burrell, Ben Cohen, Ashley Cain, Julia Bradbury, Sherrie Hewson, Pete Wicks, and Ru Paul’s Drag Race star Nick Collier, aka Ella Vaday, are taking part.

Deal or No Deal is back (Credit: ITV)

Deal or No Deal

The hit show returns – and just in time for Christmas!

Stephen Mulhern is replacing Noel Edmonds as the host of the iconic game show, which will see contestants confronted with 22 sealed boxes, each one hiding a different amount of money.

The reboot is set to launch on November 20 at 4pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Tipping Point: Lucky Stars

Ben Shephard is going to be hosting a special celebrity version of Tipping Point: Lucky Stars this Christmas.

The special episode will see Jamie Laing, Julian Clary, and Stephanie Beecham attempt to win £20,000 for charity.

ITV at Christmas: The 1% Club

Lee Mack is fronting a special edition of The 1% Club this Christmas too.

Every question will be Christmas-themed, and the 100 contestants will then be in with the chance of winning £100,000!

Vera is back, however, will she see Christmas this year? (Credit: ITV)

Vera: The Rising Tide

The hit detective drama returns for a feature-length special that draws inspiration from Ann Cleeves’ 11th bestselling novel in the series.

Vera is tasked with investigating the apparent suicide of Rick Kelasall – however, it then transpires that he was in fact murdered.

It’ll then be down to Vera to find the murderer. But, she could be in danger herself…

Celebrity Catchphrase: Christmas Special

Stephen Mulhern will be on the box again hosting Celebrity Catchphrase this festive season.

The 46-year-old will be joined by Dermot O’Leary, Samantha Barks, Jonathan Ross, and Dame Kelly Holmes for the special, one-off edition of the show.

Mr Bates vs The Post Office

Between 2000 and 2013, the Post Office held thousands of its own subpostmasters and postmistresses liable for financial discrepencies. However, in actual fact, a faulty IT system was to blame.

Due to that faulty IT system, 739 were then prosecuted and hundreds more then lost livelihoods, homes, and life savings because they paid back the money the Post Office claimed was missing. Several even went to prison.

The new four-part drama, starring Toby Jones, tells the tale of how in 2009, a group of subpostmasters across the UK decided enough was enough and then formed the Justice for Subpostmasters Alliance.

Nolly is airing again this Christmas (Credit: ITV)

What else is on ITV this Christmas?

Elsewhere, new dramas The Winter King and Platform 7 will be hitting screens later this year.

The Winter King – set in the 5th century – follows the story of Arthur Pendragon as he embarks on a journey from outcast to mighty leader. It stars Eddie Marsan and Iain De Caestecker.

Meanwhile, Platform 7 is a psychological thriller starring Jasmine Jobson. Jasmine’s character, Lisa, will witness a cataclysmic event on platform seven of a station. She will soon realise she has a connection to the event in this supernatural story.

Something Undone, a psychological tale of fear and suspense tells the tale of a Canadian couple who delve into a gruesome 1980s slaughter of a family of five for the latest series of their true crime podcast.

Jonathan Ross is then back for a Christmas edition of his talkshow, whilst Britain’s Got Talent winner Viggo Venn will then be performing at the The Royal Variety Performance, which will air on ITV this Christmas.

Stephen Mangan will be hosting a special edition of Password, along with team captains Alan Carr and Daisy May Cooper.

Barry Humphries: The Last Laugh will be airing on the channel, as will Inside M&S – a documentary looking into Christmas at the British store.

The Real Nolly – a documentary exploring the life of Noele Gordon will then be airing too, as well as three-part drama, Nolly, starring Helena Bonham-Carter.

