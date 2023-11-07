Stephen Mulhern’s Deal or No Deal reboot start date confirmed as November 20

The rebooted Deal or No Deal, fronted by Stephen Mulhern, has finally got a start date – and it’s mere weeks away.

The box-opening game show will return to TV screens later this month after it was confirmed that Stephen would be taking over from Noel Edmonds in the ITV reboot of the show.

The programme will see contestants battle it out with the banker to be in with a chance of winning a life-changing cash prize.

Stephen Mulhern will be presenting the new reboot of Deal Or No Deal (Credit: YouTube)

Deal Or No Deal: Stephen Mulhern hosts rebooted gameshow

The show has handed out £40 million in winnings since its first episode in 2005. Channel 4 axed Deal Or No Deal in August 2016 after 13 series, but the format of ITV’s reboot is going to remain largely the same. However, the prize fund has been reduced from £250,000 to £100,000.

An insider claimed to The Sun: “It’s a strange sign of the times. But times are tough for ITV just as it is for all other companies across the country. £100,000 is still a lot of money these days.

“Plus, Deal Or No Deal was never about the winnings. It was always about the game and the camaraderie between the contestants, with some happy to walk away with nothing…. or just 1p in some cases.”

Each episode will see a contestant open 22 sealed boxes, each hiding a different amount of money. While they won’t know what’s in each one, the contestant must eliminate the boxes, which are opened one at a time to reveal the amount of money inside. The box they’re left with contains the prize the walk away with – that’s if they don’t take the banker’s offer.

Stephen’s fans thrilled

While viewers are elated about the reboot of the show, Stephen’s fans have expressed their excitement for him presenting the show.

One fan wrote: “You’ll be great at this! The perfect combination of empathy, mischief, over-excitability and irreverently childish.”

“This show is made for you Stephen. Have fun!” a second commented. While a third said; “So pleased for you! I love Deal Or No Deal.”

Stephen is beyond “excited” for the new series

Meanwhile, Stephen expressed his excitement about taking up the opportunity. Chatting on The Chris Evans Breakfast Show earlier this year, the Catchphrase presenter said: “Wow, what an opportunity, I’m beyond excited to be hosting the brand-new series.”

He added that he’s always been a “huge fan” of the show. And has been practising at home with small cereal boxes.

I’ve always been such a huge fan of the show, so much so, I’ve been practising at home with cereal boxes!

“It looks so simple but it’s an incredibly compelling game for both those playing and the viewers watching at home. It’s one of the greatest shows of all time and to be the new host is an honour! I can’t wait to get started,” he concluded.

Deal Or No Deal starts on ITV1 and ITVX on Monday November 20 at 4pm.

