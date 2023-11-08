Shetland preview: DI Ruth Calder’s embarrassing one-night stand with Cal exposed in episode 2

DI Ruth Calder has been attempting to project a cool and calm exterior since her arrival in Shetland, but that’s shot to pieces in episode 2, when her personal life bleeds into her criminal investigation.

Viewers saw Ashley Jensen‘s character arrive on the Scottish island last week as her investigation led her to Shetland. But she clearly didn’t want to be there.

In episode 2, her icy exterior begins to thaw as the investigation into Ellen Quinn’s murder continues. And she’s left red-faced when her secret relationship with local Cal Innes is revealed!

DI Ruth Calder and Cal Innes have a past in Shetland (Credit: BBC One)

Shetland episode 2 preview

In episode 2 of popular BBC One drama Shetland, DI Ruth Calder and “temporary DI” Tosh continue to work together to find the armed killers hiding on the island.

While Tosh thinks that the hand of organised crime is involved, Ruth suspects Ellen’s death is more personal… Tragically, Ellen’s lifeless body was found at the end of episode 1.

On the other side of the island, Agnes Moffat’s morning drive is interrupted by John Howell who forces her to pull over and help him. Howell’s accomplice Lukas Novak is bleeding out and in serious danger of dying after being accidentally shot in a struggle with Ellen.

Will Ruth and Toff be able to find John Howell and Lukas Novak before they kill any more locals?

Does Cal have something to hide in Shetland? (Credit: ITV Studios/Jamie Simpson)

Ruth Calder has secret affair exposed in Shetland!

In episode 1 of Shetland, viewers discovered that DI Ruth Calder had a colourful past on the island – where she was born. We saw her bump into old flame Cal Innes, much to her immediate horror.

However, that all changed when a tense meeting with her brother prompted her to revert to old ways… We saw her turn up on Cal’s doorstep, where she spent the night.

In episode 2, Ruth’s embarrassing one-night stand is revealed when Cal is brought in for routine questioning. After his silver van was spotted near the scene of Ellen’s murder, he’s called to the police station.

When Sandy (Steven Robertson) asks where he was on the night of the murder, he promptly gives away his alibi – he was with Ruth. Awks! The new detective definitely has some explaining to do…

New detective Ashley Jensen makes debut as DI Ruth Calder in Shetland series 8

TV favourite DI Jimmy Perez bowed out in the series 7 finale of the Scottish crime drama in September 2022. Actor Douglas Henshall had announced he’d quit the role a few months earlier, having played DI Perez since the award-winning adaptation of Ann Cleeves’ novels began in 2013.

A new character played by Ashley Jensen was introduced as the series lead. Ashley takes on the part of DI Ruth Calder, a native Shetlander who has been working for the Metropolitan Police in London for 20 years.

But will she stay in Shetland beyond the investigation? We really hope so!

Read more: First look: Shetland favourite Douglas Henshall looks totally different in Agatha Christie’s Murder is Easy

Shetland episode 2 airs on Wednesday, November 08 2023, at 9pm on BBC One.

What do you think of Ashley Jensen as DI Ruth Calder in Shetland? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.