First look: Shetland favourite Douglas Henshall looks totally different in Agatha Christie’s Murder is Easy

BBC One has released the very first pictures of its latest Agatha Christie adaptation Murder is Easy – and the cast is to die for!

The upcoming two-parter is expected to land over Christmas time. It will reunite viewers with one of their favourite ever BBC stars Douglas Henshall. But prepare for him to look totally different.

Shetland returned to the channel this week without the beloved character of DI Jimmy Perez, played by Douglas for nearly 10 years. And, while Ashley Jensen put in a cracking performance as his replacement, many fans were still mourning the former lead character.

However, Douglas Henshall fans rejoice. He’s back on BBC, albeit playing a very different character to Perez. Here’s everything you need to know.

Murder Is Easy first look: Penelope Winton portrays Miss Pinkerton, opposite David Jonsson’s Fitzwilliam (Credit: Mammoth/Agatha Christie Ltd/Anne Binckebanck)

The latest BBC Agatha Christie adaptation is Murder is Easy

Murder is Easy is the latest Agatha Christie adaptation from the BBC. It follows the recent hit series including And Then There Were None, The Witness For The Prosecution, Ordeal By Innocence, The ABC Murders and The Pale Horse.

It’s based on the Agatha Christie novel of the same name, which was first published in 1938. Fans of the writer will be familiar with the tale, which follows officer Luke Fitzwilliam as he meets Miss Pinkerton on a train.

She tells him that a killer is on the loose in the sleepy English village of Wychwood under Ashe. The local villagers believe the deaths are mere accidents, but Miss Pinkerton is convinced otherwise. She intends to visit Scotland Yard with her suspicions.

However, when she’s later found dead, Luke feels he must find the killer before they can strike again… This adaptation will be set in England, 1954.

The BBC says the adaptation “both speaks to us today and honours Agatha Christie’s incredible talent for brilliantly entertaining, skilfully told mystery”.

Murder is Easy has been adapted before. It featured as a Miss Marple film back in 2008, starring Benedict Cumberbatch as officer Luke Fitzwilliam. It was also made into a TV movie in 1982.

Douglas Henshall as Major Horton in Murder is Easy (Credit: Mammoth Screen/Mark Mainz)

BBC release first pictures of Murder is Easy

Although the BBC has not yet revealed when the two-part series will air, it has released some first look pictures of the cast. After Life star Penelope Winton can be seen in her role as Miss Pinkerton. Meanwhile, Industry star David Jonsson portrays amateur sleuth Fitzwilliam.

The pictures also show Guilt star Mark Bonnar as Reverend Humbleby, Ghosts‘ Mathew Baynton as Dr. Thomas, Tom Riley as Lord Whitfield, and Saint Maud actress Morfydd Clark as Bridget.

Of course, Shetland fans will be thrilled to see Douglas Henshall playing Major Horton, and reunited with his onscreen best mate Mark Bonnar who played Duncan. And Douglas looks very different to his most famous role of Perez. Here, Douglas takes on a haughty expression, as he poses in front of his huge estate, with his bulldogs. The character wears a tweed hat, and matching trilby. Biggest change is his moustache though! We’re not sure Perez would approve…

Tamzin Outhwaite also stars in the film, but the BBC has not yet teased a look at her in character as Mrs Pierce.

Shetland currently airs on BBC One on Wednesdays at 9pm. Murder is Easy is expected to air over the Christmas and New Year period.

