Martin Lewis, money guru and TV presenter, has admitted he hopes he didn’t ‘make a fool of himself’ in an upcoming telly appearance.

Taking to social media on Thursday (April 26) evening, the Martin Lewis Money Show host shared with fans how he may have stepped outside his “comfort zone” with his latest project.

That’s because the 51-year-old owned up to having “no idea” how his new role on a BBC show he is guesting on will come off.

Martin Lewis will appear on Have I Got News for You tonight, alongside regular panellist Paul Merton (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Martin Lewis on Have I Got News for You

Broadcaster Martin will occupy the host’s seat in tonight’s episode of Have I Got News for You on BBC One.

However, the satirical panel show was filmed yesterday – and Martin also confessed his fears on Instagram as he shared pics of him on the long-running series’ set.

“I’ve just sat in the presenter’s chair, for the first time, in an empty studio, ready for tonight’s #Hignfy record for tomorrow’s show,” Martin told Insta fans on Thursday afternoon.

“It was an interesting morning scripting and working with the producers and writers (I’m used to writing everything myself). This is the calm before the storm…”

Have I Got News for You on BBC

Additionally, Martin also offered his reflections to users late on Thursday evening, after his show alongside regular panellists Paul Merton and Ian Hislop was filmed.

He tweeted: “Thank to #HIGNFY for having me. Slightly dazed after the recording, not sure how I feel about it all.

“To be cliched – v much out of comfort zone – hard hold your own against the speed of the brilliant panellists (and having to react to things without my usual filter).

How will Ian Hislop react to host Martin Lewis on Have I Got News For You? (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

“No idea how it’ll be when all edited down. Hope I didn’t make a fool of myself (or at least not in a bad way) and you enjoy it.”

However, one reply among the dozens of responses to Martin’s tweet seemed offered to reassure the nervous presenter.

“I was there! And you were great, sure it will edit even better,” the fan told Martin.

Have I Got News For You is on BBC One tonight, Friday April 26, at 9pm.

