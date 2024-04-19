TV star Martin Lewis, who presents The Martin Lewis Money Show, has announced the show will return for a holiday special in June.

The final episode of the last series of The Martin Lewis Money Show aired on February 20 on ITV. It was initially announced that the show wouldn’t be returning to screens until October. However, there has now been a change of plan.

‘Many of you complained’

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, this week, Martin shared the good news that The Martin Lewis Money Show will be back in June.

“When I announced that the @itvMLshow series was ending and we wouldn’t be back until October, many of you complained that was too long for the show to be off air in the current environment,” he wrote.

“Thank you. I put those to ITV. And we’ve now got a one off catch up (& summer travel) special in June :).”

‘The only time I watch ITV’

Following the news, fans of the show expressed their relief for the show returning sooner than expected.

“Nice one.. literally the only time I watch ITV,” one user wrote.

“That’s great news! So many people have been struggling with difficult financial situation; your show allows us all to make the necessary changes or checks to make life that bit easier. I for one, take notes of your shows for future preparation! You’re a swell guy,” another person shared.

“Such a great show , so much good advice we always watch your show and thank you for all your great advice,” a third remarked.

“Thank goodness. We can’t go for that long without your good self, Martin, and your trusted advice on matters,” a fourth wrote.

