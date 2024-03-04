Martin Lewis makes This Morning presenting debut as viewers deliver verdict: ‘He should’ve been given the full-time job’

This Morning presenters Martin Lewis and Josie Gibson fronted the show today (March 4) and the Money Saving Expert went down an absolute storm with viewers.

Martin stepped into the gap that’ll soon be filled by Ben Shephard, 21 years after he made his show debut. And the Twitter hashtag was alight with praise, with some asking why Martin wasn’t given the full-time presenting job.

There was a shake-up with the This Morning presenters today, with Martin Lewis taking centre stage (Credit: ITV)

This Morning presenters in shake-up as Martin Lewis fronts show

Opening the show today, Josie welcomed Martin. Martin then reflected on his first ever appearance on the show more than 20 years ago. After a clip from Martin’s first appearance in 2003 played, he said: “I remember that day because I had wanted to be on This Morning for a couple of years. I did that show and I was pretty pleased, it went well.

“They called me up afterwards and said, ‘do you want to come on every week?’ And I cried. Now 21 years later…”

Following his stint, Martin said on X today: “And I’m done. Now to run home. Thanks to the team and the viewers for indulging my bucket-list wish to present @thismorning. I really enjoyed it. The gear changes can be tricky, but the 150mins just flew by. Hope it was a reasonable watch.”

Welcome @MartinSLewis! Can you believe it’s been 21 years since your first #ThisMorning job? It must be said, you haven’t aged a bit! pic.twitter.com/Nu9dbfP6t9 — This Morning (@thismorning) March 4, 2024

Martin hosted his first-ever full show alongside Josie today and viewers were quick to deliver their verdict. A fan-favourite and consumer champion on his Martin Lewis Money Show, This Morning viewers seemed to think Martin was a breath of fresh air for the ITV1 daytime show.

He should do it at least once a week, he is great and pretty funny!

One commented: “Great to have an intelligent and competent host today. Martin’s there because of merit which makes a change.” A second siad: “Really enjoying Martin on This Morning.” A third commented: “What a delight is having Martin Lewis presenting #ThisMorning today. He should do it at least once a week, he is great and pretty funny!”

Another commented: “Martin is smashing this today.” Meanwhile, another led calls for Martin to front the show permanently – look away now, Ben! They said: “He should’ve been given the full-time job.”

Josie Gibson was no match for Martin, according to some viewers (Credit: ITV)

‘What a way to spoil my Monday’

Of course, you can’t please all of the people all of the time, and Martin – and co-host Josie – did come in for some stick from viewers.

“MARTIN LEWIS! What a way to spoil my Monday,” one complained. “I can’t stand 2.5 hrs of Martin Lewis. I know I’m in a minority but can’t stand the arrogant man,” said another.

“Martin Lewis? Wtf better than Paddy McGuinness is my only comment,” whinged a third. Finally, another said of the new This Morning presenters: “Josie is massively out of her depth presenting next to Martin.”

This Morning presenters Ben and Cat take over next week

Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley are taking over the Monday to Thursday hosting slot on the show.

They start next Monday (March 11).

