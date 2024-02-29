Money-saving expert Martin Lewis has been tipped in the past to land Phillip Schofield‘s former role on This Morning.

Now, the 51-year-old will finally be getting a go at presenting the show properly!

Will Martin host This Morning? (Credit: ITV)

Money-saving expert Martin Lewis tipped to land Phillip Schofield’s role on This Morning?

Back in October, the future of This Morning was up in the air. Now, we know that Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley will be taking over as permanent hosts in March.

According to the bookmakers OLBG at the time, Martin Lewis was one of the favourites to be the next permanent host of This Morning! They had the 51-year-old at 20/1 for the role.

Martin is no stranger to hosting TV shows. As well as hosting his own show on ITV, he has also, on occasion, hosted Good Morning Britain too.

I’ve been expert-ing on @thismorning for 21yrs – in recent times usually from home. Well I’m going in on Monday… because having mentioned off-hand to the producers last week that I’d like to present it ONCE (bucket list thing), they said come on and give it a go! No idea if… pic.twitter.com/loAsoMX2pz — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) February 29, 2024

Martin to host This Morning

Earlier today (Thursday, February 29), Martin revealed that after 21 years of appearing on This Morning, he will be hosting the show on Monday (March 4).

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: “I’ve been expert-ing on @thismorning for 21yrs – in recent times usually from home. Well, I’m going in on Monday… because having mentioned off-hand to the producers last week that I’d like to present it ONCE (bucket list thing), they said come on and give it a go!”

He then added: “No idea if I’ll be any good at it, especially the less serious bits, but it’ll be fun to try – before the proper new dynamic duo of Ben & Cat get going.”

Fans are thrilled for Martin! (Credit ITV)

Fans thrilled as Martin Lewis announces he’ll be hosting This Morning

Taking to the replies, fans let Martin know just how excited they are that he’s hosting next week.

“Set your VCRs to record! This is one to keep,” one fan tweeted.

“You’ll be great. I am a little surprised this hasn’t happened before,” another said. “Martin has been great on @GMB #gmb on a good number of occasions! This Morning will be VERY lucky to have you, Martin!” a third gushed.

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

