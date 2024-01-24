Financial expert Martin Lewis faced a barrage of complaints after The Martin Lewis Money Show aired on Tuesday night (January 23).

Many viewers were annoyed at the pace of the ITV show and grumbled that Martin was “too rushed”.

Now, the TV personality has admitted that he didn’t feel at the top of his game for the live programme.

Martin took to X, formerly Twitter, to say: “Just left the studio. Hope tonight’s @itvMLshow was helpful and/or interesting. Thought my three guests were brilliant. Felt I wasn’t quite on top form tonight but just glad we got the content out.”

Martin Lewis said he ‘wasn’t quite on top form’ for the show (Credit: ITVX)

Martin Lewis makes Money Show admission

The BAFTA-nominated programme is filmed in front of a live audience and Tuesday’s show was dedicated to housing.

The episode covered hot topics like mortgages and interest rates, and clearly there was a lot to get through.

So much so that soon viewers were complaining that they couldn’t keep up with 51-year-old Martin’s advice.

One X user said: “You need to slow down.”

Another concurred: “A bit fast.”

The Money Show focused on hot financial topic housing (Credit: ITVX)

Viewers come up with solutions

However, many viewers felt like it was simply down to the sheer amount of information The Martin Lewis Money Show had to cover.

One told Martin on social media: “They could double the length of show and you would still be rushing to get the information to the audience! A lot to cover off!!”

Some viewers even suggested some handy workarounds if things get too fast. One replied to Martin’s comment with: “It’s cool, you were just fine. I just rewind, pause, discuss with Hubby then continue and rewatch if need be.”

Another suggested: “Great show, first time I’ve watched it… but far too many advert breaks. I suggest moving to the BBC then you could get more advice into the hour.”

Finally, another X user agreed. They said: “Get @itvMLshow longer shows, less rushed and fit in more information and topics.”

