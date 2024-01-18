Martin Lewis begs fans to ‘report it’ as he hits out at ‘upsetting’ trolls

Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis hit out at a troll account using his likeness on Twitter last night (Wednesday, January 17).

The 51-year-old issued a plea to his 2.6 million followers as he spoke about the “upsetting” trolls.

Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis hits out at troll account

Taking to Twitter yesterday, Martin hit out at a “racist” troll account that is pretending to be him.

“Just to say I am aware of the racist account using my name, imagery, and Nazi terminology – which I know is upsetting people. We are asking X to deal with it. If you see it pls report it,” he told his 2.6 million followers.

“I have deliberately not included the handle or name so as not to give it publicity.”

One user tweeted back, saying: “There’s quite a few people with the first name Martin and the surname Lewis. I don’t think you can moan about that to be fair…”

However, Martin was quick to fire back. “Yes, but there’s not many other people who have my face. And the image is a picture of me. Do you think I’m a fool?”

Fans show their support

Fans of the star took to the replies to send their support.

“What is wrong with people [angry emoji]? You do such a great job and they abuse you in that way,” one fan said.

“Fingers crossed you get a result,” another said. “Thanks Martin for flagging this vile account up. I’ll definitely report it if I come across it. All the best & thanks for being a lovely person, helping so many people,” a third wrote.

“Sorry to hear. How awful!” another said.

Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis halts This Morning appearance

Earlier this week, Martin was forced to halt a segment on This Morning due to sound issues.

The star quickly confessed that he was “struggling” during the segment.

“Can I just tell your sound people, I’m hearing myself back and it’s very difficult – can you make sure you turn that off? I’m struggling slightly,” he told Josie and Dermot.

It came after viewers begged him to wipe his nose during an appearance on the show last week.

