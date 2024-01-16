Inside Martin Lewis and wife Lara Lewington’s sweet romance – age gap, relationship rule and lingerie model career 

Martin Lewis is somewhat of a national treasure – but it turns out he has a rather famous wife too.

The journalist shot to fame in the 2000s and has become to go-to Money Saving Expert for Brits. From stints on This Morning to hosting his own show, Martin has become a firm favourite with viewers.

But away from the showbiz and TV world, Martin is happily married to Lara Lewington – who is famous in her own right.

So, how long have Martin and Lara been together? And what is the one thing that Lara banned Martin from? Keep reading to find out…

The GMB star is married to Lara (Credit: ITV)

Martin Lewis and wife age gap

Martin, who is 51, and 44-year-old Lara first reportedly struck up a romance back in 2005.

The pair are then said to have tied the knot on May 31, 2009. A few years later, they welcomed their daughter, Sapphire in 2012.

With Martin’s career skyrocketing over the years, so did Lara’s. She appeared on shows like ITV1’s Win, Lose or Draw, Brother’s Big Mouth, and The Weakest Link.

And in 2023, Lara, bagged a brand new role on ITV’s Lorraine as the show’s first ever AI agony aunt. She will help to solve technology problems any viewers are facing.

Martin Lewis’ wife was lingerie model

Lara, who was born in Chichester, West Sussex, is a technology journalist – but back in the day, she had a rather different career venture.

She started out on TV, bagging a few jobs as a TV runner. She even once revealed that she “looked after the lovely later Cheggers”, real name Keith Chegwin.

And in 2004, she did a complete 180 and took up modelling and featured in several lingerie shoots. In the throwback pics, Lara looked stunning, modelling the racy outfit which was red matching underwear.

The pair got married over a decade ago (Credit: Shutterstock)

What did Lara ‘ban’ Martin Lewis from?

Martin and Lara usually keep the details of their relationship low-key. But back in 2020, he opened up about their early dates. He also revealed the one thing Lara has banned him from doing since welcoming their daughter Sapphire.

Speaking to Lauren Laverne on Desert Island Discs, Martin had to choose his final song to play on the show. His option was dedicated to his wife Lara, and he then recalled the early days of their romance.

“When we started going out, in the days when she would allow me to do this, I’m banned now since we had a child, I’m not allowed to ride a motorbike anymore,” he said.

“We would occasionally hire a motorbike when we were on holiday and we’d sit there and we’d sing this song in the sun, on the back of a moped, both wearing helmets, being safe, I should note,” he added.

Martin and Lara’s first dance song

On the same episode of Desert Island Discs, Martin also revealed how much special the song is to him and Lara.

He said: “So this was the first song we danced to at our wedding, so this is the song for my wife. This is Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons – Can’t Take My Eyes Off You.”

Martin and Lara in Twitter ‘spat’

In 2020, Martin and Lara had fans in tears of laughter after a hilarious Twitter spat.

After an episode of The Martin Lewis Money show aired, Martin took to social media to reveal that he uses graphs to monitor their scores when they play scrabble. Which didn’t seem to go down well with Lara.

“To clarify what I was saying at the end of martinlewis before @LaraLewington tried to censor me. We’ve played 1,153 games of scrabble since we met (I have a graph),” he tweeted.

“I’ve won by a ratio of 2.17:1 – my average score is 407, Mrs MSE is 365. (Though she always wins at Monopoly deals!)”

After seeing his post, Lara fired back and quipped: “This is completely unnecessary information.” To which Martin replied: “On no it isn’t!”

