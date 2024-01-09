This Morning viewers beg Martin Lewis to ‘wipe his nose’ during appearance today

Viewers of This Morning took to social media today to beg financial expert Martin Lewis to “wipe his nose” during his segment.

Martin joined hosts Josie Gibson and Craig Doyle on the show to take calls from people with money troubles.

But some of the ITV show’s viewers were distracted during the segment as Martin’s nose started to run. Understandable, it is winter people!

One rushed to X, formerly known as Twitter, to write: “Tell Martin Lewis to wipe his nose!” alongside a snap of the incriminating moment.

Viewers noticed Martin had a runny nose (Credit: ITV)

Martin Lewis on This Morning today

Another wrote: “Martin Lewis wipe your nose I beg of you.”

After Martin wiped his nose, another wrote: “Martin just wiped his snotty nose with his finger.”

Someone else pleaded: “Couldn’t your producers let Martin lewis know he has a snotty nose on camera this morning. Poor guy.”

Martin also left Josie admitting she “can’t concentrate” during the segment after he made a joke about what he wears to film his interviews.

Craig suggested he and Josie could wear shorts to present the show as they are mainly shot from the waist up.

He joked: “If Dave Fishwick can wear Speedos, I can wear shorts. We’ll have the conversation about them later on.”

Martin then joined in, joking: “Of course, when I’m sitting at home, you have absolutely no idea whether I have my Speedos on or not.”

“Well stand up then,” Craig said, to which Martin replied: “No. I might not even have those on.”

As the presenting duo laughed, Martin added: “I’m at home, there’s no one else in the house. Who knows, eh?”

“It’s breezy in here,” he continued before Craig joked: “That’s a lot for 10:27.”

Josie chuckled: “I’m not going to be able to concentrate on this now.”

Martin quickly wiped his nose (Credit: ITV)

This Morning viewers call for Martin to be PM

Martin went on to reveal he will be interviewing the Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt on his show tonight (January 9), with some calling for Martin to take up the position himself.

One wrote: “They have forgotten we need Martin Lewis as Chancellor.”

Another went one step further and called for “Martin Lewis for prime minister” on the social media platform.

Read more: Angellica Bell’s Martin Lewis Money Show exit – from ‘secret sacking’ to her sadness over ‘axe’

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

The Martin Lewis Money Show will air tonight (Tuesday, January 9) from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.