Angellica Bell’s Martin Lewis Money Show exit – from ‘secret sacking’ to her sadness over ‘axe’

The Martin Lewis Money Show star Angellica Bell was ‘sacked’ from her role, it was reported earlier this month.

The 47-year-old TV presenter had co-hosted alongside Martin Lewis on the ITV finance and consumer affairs programme since 2017.

And during her six series stint on the programme, it came in for a BAFTA nomination.

But before Angellica came on board, her role was carried out by Saira Khan. Now, retired sprinter and broadcaster Jeanette Kwakye occupies the slot.

Here’s what’s gone down in the weeks since Angellica’s departure was first reported on.

Angellica Bell has moved on from The Martin Lewis Money Show (Credit: ITV)

‘Everyone is stunned’

According to The Sun, Angellica was dismissed “with no warning”. Furthermore, it was claimed at the time that she had planned to continue in the position.

And it seems others that work on the show may not have expected what went down, either.

A programme source was quoted as saying: “Everyone is stunned by the move – no one saw it coming. Angellica has been an integral part of the show since 2017 so for her to be bumped off air with no warning is crazy. Staff have naturally been talking and find the whole thing really awkward and unfair, but Martin is trying to keep out of it as it wasn’t up to him.”

Additionally, it was reported Angellica’s appearance on a Channel 5 show may have had some bearing on what happened.

The source added: “Bosses say due to The Gadget Show’s rebranding as Shop Smart, Save Money concerns about editorial contradictions were raised, but in reality the decision had nothing to do with Angellica. Many staff feel at the very least bosses could have given her warning or an option as to which show she wanted to continue with.”

Angellica Bell co-hosted alongside Martin Lewis for six series (Credit: ITV)

‘Not offered a new contract’

However, another show insider was said to have said Angellica’s Channel 5 role “meant she would not be offered a new contract” on the ITV show.

They added production staff on The Martin Lewis Money Show Live were not aware of the Channel 5 programme’s new name.

But when that was confirmed in late September, it was said filming for it involving Angellica had already begun.

She has also appeared in Shop Smart, Save Money (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Martin Lewis and Angellica Bell on social media

Following the reports about Angellica leaving, both her and Martin have remained active on social media.

Fans have also expressed their support for Angellica in the comments sections of Instagram posts.

“Come back to the Martin Lewis Money Show – you are missed,” one fan among many told her.

Come back to the Martin Lewis Money Show – you are missed.

However, amid the big change to the show they fronted together, Martin has not addressed her moving on in public.

And Angellica’s response has also been very low-key.

‘Missed you on Martin Lewis’

It came as Angellica acknowledged an appreciative fan remark left on an Instagram post she uploaded on November 9.

“Missed you on Martin Lewis,” they wrote.

Angellica’s subtle response saw her react with a tearful emoji and three kisses.

Other users soon replied to Angellica in the same thread of comments, with one person asking if she would be “going back”.

But Angellica did not react any further.

Angellica has appeared on ITV recently (Credit: ITV)

ITV on ‘amicable relationship’ with Angellica

ITV has responded to reports about Angellica’s departure by saying: “Angellica is not working on the Martin Lewis Money Show Live. However, the relationship with her remains amicable and we are working with her on other forthcoming programmes.”

Angellica has also popped up on Lorraine in the last few days.

Angellica, who is also a Magic Radio host, appeared on the ITV morning programme to chat about a breast cancer charity song featuring Joss Stone that’s aiming to top the charts.

The Martin Lewis Money Show Live airs on ITV tonight, Tuesday November 21, from 8pm.

