Celebrity Big Brother and Donna Preston are embroiled in a “bully” row just days before the show returns to screens.

The comedian, who is reportedly set to enter the house next week, was once accused of “bullying” Christine McGuiness.

Donna is rumoured to be heading into the CBB house (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Celebrity Big Brother 2025 line-up ‘revealed’

Earlier this week, the line-up for this year’s Celebrity Big Brother was leaked.

Amongst the stars reportedly heading into the house are former talkshow host Trisha Goddard, Hollywood actor Mickey Rourke, and EastEnders legend Patsy Palmer.

Also rumoured to be heading into the house is comedian Donna Preston. Donna is best known for game show Hey Tracey!. She also starred on the ITV show Apocalypse Wow, and Netflix’s fantasy drama The Sandman.

Speaking to The Sun, a source claimed: “Donna is one of the funniest stars around and will be a huge asset to the house.

“She’s worked with ITV on a number of occasions, so they know exactly what she will bring to the table,” they then continued.

“She’s also a huge fan of Big Brother and regularly appeared on Late and Live last year.”

In addition to an exciting new line-up, AJ Odudu and Will Best are returning as hosts.

Christine was left in tears by the alleged incident (Credit: BBC)

Celebrity Big Brother 2025 star Donna Preston ‘bullies’ Christine McGuinness

However, it was assumed that Donna was once branded a “bully” by Christine McGuinness for her alleged behaviour towards her whilst on a game show.

Christine never outright named Donna as the person who “bullied” her; however, The Sun claimed in 2021 that it was the 38-year-old comedian who had allegedly overstepped the mark with Paddy’s ex-wife.

In her book, A Beautiful Nightmare, Christine wrote about how an unamed star “humiliated” her during an appearance on a game show.

The game show was allegedly Hey Tracey!, which Donna was a part of.

Writing in her book, Christine said a star of the show told her: “‘I’ve got no [bleeping] idea who you are. I don’t care who you are, I don’t know who you think you are, and I don’t know what you’re even doing here.

“You are really beautiful, aren’t you? But there’s nothing else.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Donna Preston (@thedonnapreston)

Christine ‘humiliated’ by exchange

Christine then went on to say how she’d been prepared to be roasted on the show, but not to the extent that she was.

“I returned to my hotel shaken and in floods of tears – I’ve never cried so much,” she wrote.

“I was really upset about it, and ever since then it’s always been a focus in my mind. Do I actually want to be on TV? Is this for me? Do I want to stay as a TV personality?”

She then went on to say that producers checked on her after, and her agent made sure the footage never aired.

Christine also claimed that the star apologised on social media, but Christine never replied to the message.

The 37-year-old TV personality has never revealed the identity of the “bully”.

ED! has contacted Donna’s reps for comment.

Celebrity Big Brother 2025 launches on Monday (April 7) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

